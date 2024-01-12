Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Haveri moral policing shocker: Woman allegedly gang raped by 7 men over interfaith affair

    A Muslim woman allegedly raped by seven Muslim youths in Hanagal Lodge, Haveri, sparks outrage over moral policing. The assailants reportedly targeted her for associating with a Hindu man, subjecting her to continuous rape in a forested area. The victim's husband claims the attackers warned against associating with Hindus. Three of the accused have been arrested, and the Hanagal police are actively pursuing the case, including Section 376D for gang rape. Additional suspects, including Mohammad Saip, are expected to be apprehended soon.

    Haveri moral policing shocker: Woman allegedly gang raped by 7 men over interfaith affair vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    A Muslim woman who was reportedly seen with a Hindu man at Hanagal Lodge in Haveri district has become the victim of a brutal gang rape allegedly perpetrated by seven Muslim youths. This heinous incident, now under investigation by the Hanagal police, has sparked outrage and shed light on the dark reality of moral policing in the region.

    The incident unfolded when the woman, who had been staying with a Hindu man at a lodge, was targeted and assaulted by a group of seven Muslim youths over several days. According to the victim's account, the assailants forcibly took her to a forested area in a car, where she was subjected to a harrowing ordeal of continuous rape. The Hindu man accompanying her has alleged he was viciously beaten and subsequently chased away.

    Karnataka: Girlfriend’s family allegedly strips boyfriend’s uncle and assaults in Haveri

    The victim's husband has claimed that the attackers warned his wife against associating with Hindus and threatened to share a video of the assault on social media if she reported the incident. The horrific nature of the crime came to light when the victim bravely spoke out, providing a statement before the magistrate.

    Karnataka Budget 2023: Increase in liquor excise duty, strong measures against moral policing

    Hanagal police are actively pursuing the case based on the victim's testimony. Haveri District Superintendent of Police, Anshu Kumar, revealed that the victim's statement has led to the inclusion of Section 376D, denoting gang rape, in the investigation. Of the seven accused, three have been arrested, while one is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital. Kumar assured that three more individuals, including Mohammad Saip, will be apprehended soon.

    The arrested individuals have been identified as Aptab Chandanakatti, Madrasab Mandakki, and Abdul Khader. A dedicated effort, involving two police teams, is underway to bring the remaining suspects to justice.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-363 January 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-363 January 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Emotional for 1st time in my life PM Modi's special audio message ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (LISTEN)

    'Emotional for 1st time in my life': PM Modi's special audio message ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (LISTEN)

    Delhi records coldest morning this winter as mercury dips to 3 8 degrees flights trains cancelled zero visibility gcw

    Delhi records coldest morning this winter as mercury dips to 3.8°C; flights and trains cancelled

    Kerala: Father, 2 children found dead in suspected suicide case in Kollam rkn

    Kerala: Father, 2 children found dead in suspected suicide case in Kollam

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-363 January 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-363 January 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Hanu Man REVIEW: Is Teja Sajja's film 'movie of the year'? Read THIS RBA

    Hanu Man REVIEW: Is Teja Sajja's film 'movie of the year'? Read THIS

    Tiger vs Cheetah: What makes them different? rkn

    Tiger vs Cheetah: What makes them different?

    Emotional for 1st time in my life PM Modi's special audio message ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (LISTEN)

    'Emotional for 1st time in my life': PM Modi's special audio message ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (LISTEN)

    Tennis Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal moves closer to the Australian Open 2024 main draw osf

    Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal moves closer to the Australian Open 2024 main draw

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon