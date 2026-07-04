A family of three, including a jeweller, his wife, and their son, was found dead in Gangavathi, Koppal district, Karnataka. Police suspect massive debt as the possible cause. The incident has shocked locals, and an investigation is underway.

A deeply tragic incident has shocked Gangavathi town in Koppal district, where a family of three, including a jeweller, his wife, and their son, were found dead in an apparent case of suicide linked to severe financial distress. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving residents devastated and struggling to comprehend the loss of an entire family in such circumstances.

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Family of Three Found Dead Inside Home in Prashanth Nagar

The deceased were found hanging inside their residence in the Prashanth Nagar area of Gangavathi. The family has been identified as Prakash Raikar (54), his wife Prabha (46), and their 21-year-old son Shashank Raikar. The tragic death of the entire family, including a young man at the beginning of his life, has left locals in deep sorrow.

Financial Distress Behind Jewellery Business Owner’s Death

Preliminary information from local sources indicates that Prakash Raikar owned a jewellery shop in Gangavathi. Initial suspicions suggest that heavy debts and financial losses may have driven the family to take the extreme step. However, the exact cause of the tragedy is yet to be officially confirmed, and police are continuing their investigation.

SP Visits Spot, Investigation Launched

Following the incident, Koppal Superintendent of Police Dr. Ram L Arasiddi visited the spot along with his team to inspect the scene. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination, and police have begun collecting evidence and recording statements as part of the investigation.

Tragic Twist: Deaths Reported in Seized Property

In a shocking development, SP Dr Ram L Arasiddi stated that financial debt appears to be the primary reason behind the mass suicide. He confirmed that Prakash Raikar had taken a loan from Manvi Town Bank.

According to the SP, the family died inside the same house that had earlier been sold due to financial pressure.

“Prakash had sold the house to a man named Nagaraj in 2021 due to the loan. The Raikar family continued to live in the house until February. Later, when the new owner defaulted on his loan, the bank seized the property,” he said.

He further added, “The family reportedly entered the house by breaking the back door and ended their lives inside the seized property.”

Police also stated that Prakash Raikar reportedly had debts running into crores, though his exact financial dealings are still under verification.