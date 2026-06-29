A 24-year-old pregnant woman died by suicide in Medak following harassment by her husband and mother-in-law, who have been arrested. Separately, a Telangana student pursuing his MS in London was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

A 24-year-old woman, who was five months pregnant, died by suicide by hanging herself with a saree at her residence in Gadipeddapur village of Medak district on June 25. The victim took this extreme step following continuous torture by her husband and mother-in-law, who suspected her of having an extramarital affair and had demanded a DNA test. Medak police registered a case against the husband and mother-in-law. Both accused were produced before a magistrate and have been remanded to judicial custody.

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According to police officials, A 24-year-old woman, who was five months pregnant, died by suicide by hanging herself with a saree. "The victim took this extreme step following continuous harassment and torture by her husband and mother-in-law, who suspected her of having an extramarital affair and were demanding a DNA test of the unborn child," the police said.

The police produced them before a magistrate, following which they were remanded to judicial custody.

Telangana Student Found Dead in London

In a separate case on Sunday in Telangana's Kamareddy, 25-year-old Srinath Reddy, a native of Talamadla village of Kamareddy district, has died under suspicious circumstances in London, according to his family.

Detailing the incident, the deceased's father, Madhusudan Reddy, said that Srinath had gone to London for higher studies 14 months ago and was pursuing his second year of MS at Leicester University. On the night of June 22, he attended a friend's birthday celebration and returned to his room and the next morning was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

His roommates informed his relatives in London, who then alerted the family in India. The family said they were informed of his death. The family has appealed to both the Indian government and the Telangana State government for assistance in repatriating Srinath's body and for a thorough investigation into the cause of death.