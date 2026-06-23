Technical experts have raised safety and quality concerns over the Hubballi Chennamma Circle flyover project, citing rusted reinforcement steel, inadequate safety measures and prolonged delays. A detailed report will be submitted to government authorities.

Serious concerns have been raised over the quality and pace of construction of the much-awaited flyover at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi. A team of technical experts from the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Hubballi-Dharwad Centre, has identified several alleged deficiencies during a site inspection and called for a comprehensive investigation into the project. The experts have also urged authorities to expedite the long-delayed work and ensure that quality and safety standards are strictly maintained.

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The team of engineers visited the construction site on Monday and reviewed various aspects of the ongoing project. Following the inspection, the experts decided to prepare a detailed report highlighting their observations and recommendations. The report is expected to be submitted to senior government authorities, including Union Ministers, the Chief Minister and the District Collector.

Concerns Raised Over Rusted Reinforcement Steel

The inspection team, led by ICI Hubballi-Dharwad Centre President Suresh Kiresur and Hubballi Centre President Uliveppa Sunagar, observed that several steel reinforcement bars used in the flyover project had been exposed to environmental conditions for an extended period.

According to the experts, construction-grade steel should not remain exposed to rain and moisture for prolonged periods, as rusting can affect its quality and structural performance. They alleged that some steel bars at the site had remained exposed for more than two years, raising concerns about their suitability for use in the project.

The team has recommended an immediate quality assessment of the materials being used in the construction.

Safety Measures Found Inadequate

The experts also expressed concern over safety arrangements at the construction site. According to their observations, adequate measures have not been put in place to protect workers, motorists and pedestrians in the area.

They pointed to the absence of robust barricades and effective traffic management systems around the project site. The team also noted that pedestrians were being forced to pass beneath sections of the under-construction flyover, creating potential safety risks.

The experts further stated that insufficient warning signs, inadequate safety nets and poor traffic diversion arrangements have contributed to safety concerns in the area. They urged authorities to install proper barricades and address road surface issues, including potholes, to facilitate safer traffic movement.

Delay in Project Completion Draws Criticism

The team also questioned the prolonged delay in completing the project. According to Suresh Kiresur, construction of the flyover began in 2021 but remains incomplete despite multiple deadline extensions.

He stated that the contractor has missed several completion targets and expressed doubt over whether the revised deadline would be met. He also emphasised the need for regular monitoring by elected representatives and senior government officials to ensure accountability and progress.

Report to Be Submitted to Government

Suresh Kiresur said the technical report prepared by the team would be submitted to senior authorities, including Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

The report is expected to outline the technical observations made during the inspection and recommend measures to improve quality, safety and project execution.