Karnataka's revised excise policy has driven a sharp rise in liquor sales and government revenue. Beer sales surged after price cuts, while excise collections increased by ₹486 crore, reaching ₹3,509 crore within the first month.

Karnataka's revised excise policy has led to a significant increase in liquor sales and government revenue within its first month of implementation. The policy, which introduced changes in pricing and tax slabs for various categories of alcoholic beverages, has resulted in a sharp rise in excise collections. According to Excise Department data, the state's revenue from liquor sales increased substantially compared with the corresponding period last year, reflecting strong consumer demand across segments.

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Beer Sales Witness Sharp Growth

One of the most notable outcomes of the new policy has been the surge in beer sales. Following a reduction in beer prices, sales increased significantly across the state. Prices of beer and certain premium liquor brands were reduced by around 16 per cent to 20 per cent under the revised policy.

As a result, consumers purchased approximately 51.68 lakh boxes of beer during the first month after the policy came into effect, marking a sharp increase in demand.

Demand for IML Remains Strong Despite Price Hike

While beer prices were reduced, the policy increased the prices of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IML), including whisky, rum, brandy and vodka, by around 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

Despite the increase, demand for these products remained robust. Excise Department figures show that around 51.33 lakh boxes of IML were sold during the same period, indicating that higher prices had little impact on consumer demand.

Tax Slab Rationalisation Boosts Revenue

According to the Excise Department, the number of tax slabs applicable to liquor has been reduced from 16 to eight under the new policy. Officials believe that this rationalisation, combined with revised pricing, has contributed significantly to higher revenue collections.

Revenue Comparison

Excise revenue during the corresponding period last year: ₹3,022 crore

Excise revenue after implementation of the new policy: ₹3,509 crore

Increase in revenue: ₹486 crore

Excise Department Reports Strong First-Month Performance

Officials have described the policy's first-month performance as encouraging, citing higher-than-expected revenue collections and strong sales across liquor categories.

The increase in excise income is expected to provide an additional boost to the state's revenue as the government continues to fund various welfare and development programmes.