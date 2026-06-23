A PG owner was killed after a disagreement with students over washing legs with tap water inside a paying guest accommodation escalated into a deadly confrontation in East Bengaluru on Monday evening.

A PG owner was killed after a disagreement with students over washing legs with tap water inside a paying guest accommodation escalated into a deadly confrontation in East Bengaluru on Monday evening. The victim, identified as Madhav Matle (37), owner of Laxmi Narasimha PG, was allegedly beaten to death near Kasturinagar Main Road following a heated altercation with two students. The accused, identified as Rakesh (21) and Don Brite Son (20) have been arrested.

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According to police, the confrontation erupted when Matle objected to the two students entering the premises and washing their legs using water from a tap inside the PG.

Preliminary probe suggests the situation worsened after the accused allegedly began hurling abuses at Matle when he questioned their actions. Angry, Matle reportedly picked up a cricket bat to confront the duo.

However, the accused allegedly overpowered him, snatched the bat from his hands, and violently assaulted him. Matle sustained severe injuries in the attack and later succumbed to them.

Ramamurthynagar police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and took both accused into custody. A murder case has been registered under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vikram Amathe confirmed that both accused have been arrested and are being interrogated. Police said neither of them has any prior criminal record.

Rakesh is a final-year BCom student, while Don Brite Son is pursuing the first year of a BBA course. Sources further indicated that the two had allegedly consumed alcohol near the PG before going to wash their legs.