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BMTC Introduces Vistar Pass for Long-Distance Routes: Check Fares, Coverage and Benefits
BMTC has introduced the Vistar Pass for passengers travelling on long-distance routes. The pass covers BMTC's extended service area and is available in daily, weekly and monthly variants, offering a convenient travel option for commuters.
BMTC Introduces ‘Vistar Pass’ for Long-Distance Commuters
BMTC has introduced a special ‘Vistar Pass’ (Extended Area Pass) for passengers travelling on its long-distance routes. The new pass has been launched to provide greater convenience for commuters who regularly travel to distant destinations using BMTC services.
The transport corporation has clarified that there has been no increase in the fare of its regular monthly pass. However, it has introduced the Vistar Pass as an additional travel option for passengers on long-distance routes, with the aim of making their journeys more convenient and accessible.
Scope of BMTC Vistar Pass Expanded to 70 km
The operational scope of BMTC has been expanded from 65 km to 70 km. Under the expanded network, BMTC bus services are available to several major district and taluk centres around Bengaluru, including Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Chikkaballapur and Malur.
To effectively manage the expanded operational area, BMTC has classified regions within 40 km of the city centre as the Limited Scope zone. Areas beyond 40 km, up to the extended operational limit, have been categorised as the Extended Scope zone.
The newly introduced Vistar Pass is designed to benefit passengers travelling within this expanded service area by providing a convenient travel option on BMTC's long-distance routes.
BMTC Introduces Vistar Passes for Long-Distance Routes
For the convenience of passengers travelling on BMTC's extended-route network, regular Vistar daily, weekly and monthly passes have been introduced with effect from June 2.
According to BMTC, the corporation currently operates 6,295 schedules across 1,819 routes. Of these, 216 schedules on 96 routes serve the Vistar area.
The fares for the newly introduced Vistar passes (Extended Area Pass) are as follows:
- Vistar Daily Pass: ₹120
- Vistar Weekly Pass: ₹550
- Vistar Monthly Pass: ₹1,200
- Extended Vistar Monthly Pass: ₹1,500
The passes are intended to provide a convenient and cost-effective travel option for passengers commuting on BMTC's long-distance and extended-route services.
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