BMTC has introduced a special ‘Vistar Pass’ (Extended Area Pass) for passengers travelling on its long-distance routes. The new pass has been launched to provide greater convenience for commuters who regularly travel to distant destinations using BMTC services.

The transport corporation has clarified that there has been no increase in the fare of its regular monthly pass. However, it has introduced the Vistar Pass as an additional travel option for passengers on long-distance routes, with the aim of making their journeys more convenient and accessible.