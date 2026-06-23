A viral video captured an XUV700 with a Haryana number plate driving on the wrong side of a busy Delhi flyover, causing a traffic bottleneck. The footage sparked widespread outrage online, with internet users criticizing the driver and urging the Delhi Police to take action.

'Only in India', can people proudly and confidently break laws and cause problems for others, and still get away with not a single consequence of their actions- Or so most of the internet reacted after yet another person was spotted driving on the wrong side of a busy road with "full confidence". Another commuter travelling on the opposite side of the road captured footage of the identical incident. The event allegedly occurred on a Delhi flyover, with the vehicle, XUV700, registered in Haryana.

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The flyover saw a traffic bottleneck as the footage continued, showing the car changing lanes as the man attempted to go to the center lane while still driving on the wrong side. The video quickly gained popularity and sparked a lot of outrage. While others criticised the motorist for flagrantly breaking traffic laws, the majority labelled the Delhi Police and urged action.

“Rushing the wrong way on a Delhi flyover—an XUV700 heads toward Janakpuri, but danger isn’t a direction. Let’s make sure the only thing viral is awareness,” the post read.

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

“Always an HR number plate,” a user said. “Mahindra with HR/UP plates? Maintain a safe distance and give them priority. Consider it a service to the mentally challenged,” commented another person. “Is common sense banned in Haryana? How come a car with an HR number always manages to break all the basic rules?” asked the next.

"First arrest him, then seize his car for life," said another. "This is more than just driving in the wrong lane; it's a deliberate attempt to m*rder. Take severe action. Where are the Delhi Police and Traffic Police? "What action are they taking?" enquired the next.