A residential school in Chikkamagaluru has come under scrutiny after four children reportedly left the hostel following a late-night dispute. Villagers found the children walking alone and safely escorted them back to the institution.

A serious incident at the Sri Maharshi Valmiki Ashram Residential School near Tudukuru has raised concerns about student safety and hostel supervision. The residential school, which is run by the Social Welfare Department, came under scrutiny after four children reportedly left the hostel premises early in the morning following a dispute among students. The incident has prompted questions about the effectiveness of supervision and security arrangements at the institution.

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Late-Night Dispute Among Students

According to sources, an argument broke out among students at the hostel late on Sunday night and later escalated into a confrontation. Four children, who are reportedly from North Karnataka, became distressed following the incident.

Sources alleged that the children did not receive adequate reassurance after the dispute and became fearful about remaining at the hostel. As a result, they decided to leave the premises and attempt to return home.

Children Leave Hostel Premises

After spending a restless night, the four children reportedly left the residential school early in the morning without the knowledge of hostel authorities. They then began walking along the road towards Chikkamagaluru city.

The children are said to have walked nearly two kilometres before being noticed by local residents.

Villagers Intervene and Bring Children Back

Residents of the Tudukuru area spotted the children walking alone and became concerned for their safety. After speaking with them, the villagers learned about the events that had taken place at the hostel the previous night.

The residents calmed the children and subsequently escorted them back to the residential school, ensuring their safety.

Questions Raised Over Hostel Supervision

The incident has triggered criticism of the school's management and hostel administration. Local residents have questioned how four children were able to leave the hostel premises unnoticed and travel a considerable distance without being stopped.

The episode has also raised concerns about the handling of student disputes and the supervision of children residing at the institution.

Demand for Action

Following the incident, residents have called on senior officials of the Social Welfare Department to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. They have also urged authorities to examine the circumstances that allowed the children to leave the hostel unnoticed and to take appropriate action if any lapses in supervision are found.

Officials are expected to review the incident and assess whether additional safety measures are required to prevent similar incidents in the future.