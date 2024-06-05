Karnataka: DyCM Shivakumar's family concedes third defeat to ex-PM HD Deve Gowda's clan in Bengaluru Rural

In the Bengaluru Rural constituency, Dr CN Manjunath of the BJP-NDA alliance triumphed over DK Suresh of Congress, marking the Deve Gowda dynasty's third consecutive victory. This win signifies BJP's return to power in the region after 26 years and highlights the strategic alliance between BJP and JDS in reshaping the political dynamics.

In the ongoing political saga at Bengaluru Rural constituency, the feud between the families of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has once again tilted in favour of the Deve Gowda dynasty, marking their third consecutive victory.

The recent electoral showdown witnessed Dr CN Manjunath, son-in-law of Deve Gowda, contesting from the BJP-NDA alliance, while DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh, represented the Congress party. This clash marked the fifth instance of both families locking horns in the electoral arena.

DK Suresh, vying for his fourth attempt at securing a parliamentary seat, faced tough competition from Dr CN Manjunath, who entered the political fray for the first time under the NDA banner. The contest garnered significant attention, especially in the rural areas of Bangalore, as historical rivalries unfolded on the electoral stage.

The roots of this political rivalry trace back to 1985 when DK Shivakumar, representing the Congress party, contested against HD Deve Gowda from the Satanur constituency, resulting in Gowda's victory. The subsequent years saw a back-and-forth exchange of wins and losses between the two families, culminating in Dr CN Manjunath's resounding victory in the recent elections.

The strategic alliance between the BJP and JDS played a pivotal role in Dr Manjunath's triumph. Despite previous speculations about the alliance's stability, the parties rallied together, with leaders ensuring Dr Manjunath received substantial support from both camps. Notably, BJP's Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and former minister CP Yogeshwar declined to contest, paving the way for Dr Manjunath's candidacy.

The victory of Dr CN Manjunath under the BJP-NDA alliance marks a significant milestone, with the lotus blooming in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency after a hiatus of 26 years. The outcome underscores the shifting political dynamics in the region, with the BJP securing its foothold after decades.

The historical electoral data reveals the BJP's gradual rise in the constituency, with Dr Manjunath's victory adding another chapter to the party's success story. While the Congress party has faced its fifth consecutive defeat in the region, the BJP-JDS alliance emerges triumphant, reshaping the political landscape in Bengaluru Rural.

Latest Videos