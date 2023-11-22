Karnataka: DK Shivakumar vows retirement if involvement is proved in showing of blue film

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar vehemently denies former CM HD Kumaraswamy's allegations, challenging critics to prove them or face retirement. He addresses drought studies by the BJP, urging action beyond study for relief. Shivakumar pledges investigation into concerns raised by the National Commission for Children regarding an orphanage's teaching methods. He also discusses corporation board appointments, prioritizing MLAs in a phased approach.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has issued a bold challenge, asserting retirement from politics if evidence surfaces proving his engagement in controversial activities, including the showing of inappropriate content like "blue film" in public. Responding to former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's remarks, Shivakumar vehemently denied such claims, emphasizing the lack of credibility and frustration behind such allegations.

In a statement to reporters at his Sadashivnagar residence, Shivakumar dismissed Kumaraswamy's accusations, highlighting the absence of any mention during election campaigns in Kanakapur constituency, where he won with a significant margin of 1.23 lakh votes. He urged constituents and party workers to testify against any such allegations, challenging his critics to validate these accusations or face his retirement from politics.



Denying the allegations with firmness, Shivakumar emphasized the weight carried by a former Chief Minister's words, expressing concern over the impact of baseless claims on political honour and public perception. He questioned Kumaraswamy's motives, indicating frustration as a possible driver behind such statements.

Addressing other issues, Shivakumar addressed the ongoing drought study undertaken by BJP leaders led by state president B.Y. Vijayendra. He highlighted the state government's prior completion of a drought study, offering assurance that the BJP's inquiry into the matter wouldn't be dismissed. However, he urged action beyond the study, requesting a delegation of 25 MPs to secure suitable drought relief from the central government, rectifying perceived injustices.



Additionally, Shivakumar promised to investigate and respond to concerns raised by the National Commission for Children regarding an orphanage in Syed Nagar, Bangalore, allegedly providing an education reminiscent of Taliban-style teachings to 200 children.

He stated that the State in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, arrived to address party concerns, which notably encompassed discussions about appointing members to the corporation board. Shivakumar emphasized the necessity for a phased approach in these appointments, clarifying that the initial phase would prioritize allocating positions to Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Subsequently, in the second and third phases, the appointments would extend to others.