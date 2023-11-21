Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Promising initiatives or essential aids? DK Shivakumar highlights Karnataka's flourishing guarantee schemes

    Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar highlights the success of Karnataka's Guarantee Schemes. Launched six months ago, the Congress government promised five guarantees, with four already in effect and the fifth slated for implementation by January. Shivakumar defends these schemes as essential aids rather than free plans, emphasizing their positive impact on the lives of citizens.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Addressing the accusations of burdening the state's development with the guarantee schemes, Shivakumar counters, stating that despite their implementation, the budget size hasn't been reduced and adjustments will be made in the next budget. He addresses concerns from legislators, assuring them that development projects are still a priority.
    Also Read: Karnataka govt considers metro expansion with integrated elevated roads proposed by DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Shivakumar highlights the BJP's shift in accusations from a "40 percent government" to now claiming a "60 percent government." He criticises the opposition for not accepting the people's mandate and accuses them of seeking to overthrow the government rather than offering constructive criticism.

    Shivakumar, responding to the perceived rift with JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy and the BJP's appointments, questions their commitment to diverse representation. He dismisses caste-based politics, emphasising the importance of policy and leadership acceptance by the people.

    Despite media speculation about potential defections from other parties, Shivakumar refrains from confirming such moves. Instead, he asserts a focus on development and fulfilling promises to the people, expressing confidence in the joint leadership with Siddaramaiah.

    As the state gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Shivakumar positions Karnataka's Guarantee Schemes as a model for the entire country, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's adoption of similar schemes in Madhya Pradesh.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
