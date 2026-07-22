A shocking case in Hunsur has left investigators piecing together the final hours of a family after an unsettling discovery. Police are examining a note, financial records and other evidence to determine what happened.

A businessman from Hunsur was found dead along with his wife and two daughters inside their home after police were alerted by one of his friends when repeated calls to the family went unanswered.

Police identified the deceased as Harisha, 39, his wife Nischitha, 37, and their daughters Nikshitha, 14, and Raksha, 8. According to investigators, the incident took place late at night but came to light around midday on Tuesday.

Harisha was involved in the resale of vehicles and real estate and owned multiple properties, police said. Investigators also noted that two of his properties had recently been attached by banks.

Death note and investigation under scrutiny

Police said Harisha left behind a death note containing details of his assets, outstanding loans and instructions regarding the distribution of his property among people known to him.

SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, who visited the scene, said the motive behind the deaths has not yet been established. During the inquiry, police learned that Harisha's mother, who lived with the family at their Maruthi Layout residence, had gone to a relative's home three days before the incident.

Investigators said Harisha's wife and two daughters were found lying on a bed in a sleeping position. Preliminary findings indicate that adhesive tape had been used to cover their mouths and noses, leading to their deaths while they were asleep. Police said Harisha later died by hanging.

The case surfaced after one of Harisha's friends became concerned when the family could not be contacted and informed police around midday. Hunsur police have registered a case and formed a special team to continue the investigation.

Investigators said Harisha was regarded as financially well-off and are examining why he allegedly took the extreme step despite owning assets.