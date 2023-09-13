Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: 'Criminal case against those who prepare POP Ganesha idols,' says Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwara Khandre, instructs State Pollution Control Board officials to take legal action against producers of Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesha idols, citing environmental concerns and the ban on their use.
     

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Karnataka’s Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has issued clear instructions to State Pollution Control Board officials to initiate criminal proceedings against the producers of Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesha idols. In a meeting held at his Vikas Soudha office on Tuesday, the Minister emphasized the need to prohibit the manufacturing, transportation, sale, and disposal of POP idols due to their harmful impact on the environment. He called for stringent actions, including filing criminal cases against manufacturers involved in the production of POP idols.

    Minister Khandre pointed out that the Central Pollution Control Board issued guidelines on May 12, 2020, to prevent the manufacturing, stocking, sale, and immersion of heavy metal and chemically coloured POP idols, which pose a significant threat to water bodies. Consequently, the use of POP idols has been completely banned, and the Minister stressed the importance of strict adherence to this regulation.

    Karnataka's festive spirit: KSRTC to add 1,200 buses for Ganesh Chaturthi; check details

    Furthermore, the Minister directed district-level officials to oversee the restriction of POP Ganesha idol sales throughout the state during a video conference.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: SWR Railway announces special trains for Karnataka

    To raise awareness about the eco-friendly use of Ganesha idols, Minister Khandre emphasized the importance of educating the public about the adverse effects of POP idols on water bodies and aquatic life. He suggested that Pollution Control Board officials take appropriate actions in this regard.

    Eshwara Khandre suggested that Pollution Control Board officials should take action to raise awareness among people about discontinuing the use of POP Ganesha idols. He stressed the importance of informing the public about the adverse impact of POP idols on water bodies and aquatic organisms. Khandre further recommended that people be educated about the benefits of opting for clay idols over POP idols.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
