Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka's festive spirit: KSRTC to add 1,200 buses for Ganesh Chaturthi; check details

    KSRTC is deploying 1,200 special buses for the Gauri Ganesha festival and weekends from Sept 15-18, connecting Bangalore to various destinations. Advance reservations and discounts are available for passengers. More information on routes and timings is on the KSRTC website.
     

    Karnataka's festive spirit: KSRTC to add 1,200 buses for Ganesh Chaturthi; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is taking measures to accommodate passengers during the upcoming Gauri Ganesha festival and weekend days. KSRTC has arranged for an additional 1,200 special buses to serve the public during this period.

    These special buses will operate from September 15 to September 17, catering to passengers travelling from Bangalore to various destinations. Additionally, special services will be provided on September 18 for those returning to Bangalore from different places within the state and neighbouring states.

    KSRTC introduces UPI scan for seamless ticketing

    From the Kempegowda Bus Stand, passengers can avail services to destinations such as Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shimoga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubli, Dharwad, Belgaum, Vijayapur, Gokarna, Shirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburgi, Bellary, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, and Vijayawada, among others.

    Services departing from the Mysuru Road Bus Station will cater to routes including Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatnam, Virajpet, and Kushalanagar leading to Madikeri.

    For passengers heading to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, prestigious transports are available to cities like Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Calicut, departing from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Bus Stand at Shantinagar.

    To ensure convenience for passengers, advance seat reservation facilities are provided for these additional buses. Passengers are advised to check the bus stop or pickup point mentioned on their pre-booked tickets before heading to the stops.

    E-ticket booking can be done through the official website www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in, and passengers can also book seats in advance at 691 computerized booking counters within Karnataka and interstate.

    Discounts are available for group bookings, where a 5% discount is given for four or more passengers booking together. Moreover, a 10% discount is offered on return fares when booking round-trip or return tickets together.

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special bus services to Kerala for Onam; CHECK details

    The KSRTC advance seat reservation counters in major cities of neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, and Puducherry allow passengers to book seats in advance for KSRTC buses.

    Details of the additional bus services, including departure points and timings, are available on the Internet Advance Seat Reservation System and the KSRTC website. Passengers will also find the departure point information on their advance tickets.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Don't herd sheeps': CM Siddaramaiah advocates education for all, sends young boy to school vkp

    'Don't herd sheeps': CM Siddaramaiah advocates education for all, sends young boy to school

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: SWR Railway announces special trains for Karnataka vkp

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: SWR Railway announces special trains for Karnataka

    Karnataka to give free sanitary pads for school and college girls from October vkp

    Karnataka to give free sanitary pads for school and college girls from October

    Dengue in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses concern

    Dengue in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses concern

    Jawan and Peak Bengaluru: Techie works on laptop while watching movie, photo viral vkp

    Jawan and Peak Bengaluru: Techie works on laptop while watching movie, photo viral

    Recent Stories

    'Don't herd sheeps': CM Siddaramaiah advocates education for all, sends young boy to school vkp

    'Don't herd sheeps': CM Siddaramaiah advocates education for all, sends young boy to school

    iPhone 15 series to launch today Here is how USB Type C may improve your life gcw

    iPhone 15 series to launch today: Here's how USB-C may improve your life

    Made In Heaven 2 celebration: Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan enjoy bash

    Made In Heaven 2 celebration: Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan enjoy bash

    Shah Rukh Khan reviews fan's version of Zinda Bandaa; here's what he said vma

    Shah Rukh Khan reviews fan's version of Zinda Bandaa; here's what he said

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Last-minute revelation; Rohit Sharma unveils KL Rahul's surprise entry into the team osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Last-minute revelation; Rohit Sharma unveils KL Rahul's surprise entry into the team

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon