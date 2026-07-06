A 17-year-old pre-university (PU) college student was allegedly stabbed by a 28-year-old man while waiting at a bus stop in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.
A 17-year-old pre-university (PU) college student was allegedly stabbed by a 28-year-old man while waiting at a bus stop in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, triggering a massive police hunt for the absconding accused. The incident took place at the Montimaru Padpu bus stop in Bantwal taluk, according to police.
The accused has been identified as Javvar (28), a resident of Montimaru Padpu who reportedly runs a grocery shop near the bus stop.
According to police, the teenager was waiting to board a bus to her college when Javvar allegedly launched a sudden knife attack on her. Panicked, the passengers immediately raising an alarm. The accused fled the scene before he could be apprehended.
The injured student was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
After receiving information about the attack, police reached the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation, and later recorded the victim's statement at the hospital.
The motive behind the attack remains unclear and is being probed.
A case has been registered, and a special police team has been constituted to trace and arrest the absconding accused.