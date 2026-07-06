A 17-year-old pre-university (PU) college student was allegedly stabbed by a 28-year-old man while waiting at a bus stop in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

A 17-year-old pre-university (PU) college student was allegedly stabbed by a 28-year-old man while waiting at a bus stop in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, triggering a massive police hunt for the absconding accused. The incident took place at the Montimaru Padpu bus stop in Bantwal taluk, according to police.

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The accused has been identified as Javvar (28), a resident of Montimaru Padpu who reportedly runs a grocery shop near the bus stop.

According to police, the teenager was waiting to board a bus to her college when Javvar allegedly launched a sudden knife attack on her. Panicked, the passengers immediately raising an alarm. The accused fled the scene before he could be apprehended.

The injured student was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

After receiving information about the attack, police reached the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation, and later recorded the victim's statement at the hospital.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear and is being probed.

A case has been registered, and a special police team has been constituted to trace and arrest the absconding accused.