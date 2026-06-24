A 22-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death by a man inside Mumbai local train following an argument over closing a coach door during heavy rainfall.

A 22-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death by a man inside Mumbai local train following an argument over closing a coach door during heavy rainfall. The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was travelling in the first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local on Tuesday night when he reportedly got into a heated altercation with another passenger between Andheri and Borivali stations.

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According to police, the accused allegedly stabbed Lohar in the abdomen while the train was still moving. As the train approached Borivali station at around 11:04 pm, the suspect reportedly jumped off and fled before it came to a complete halt.

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Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel rushed to the coach within minutes of the train's arrival and found Lohar critically injured. Emergency assistance was immediately arranged, and he was first taken to the Emergency Medical Room at Borivali station before being shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for advanced treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Lohar later succumbed to his injuries.

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Western Railway officials confirmed that CCTV footage and other crucial evidence have been collected and handed over to investigating agencies. Senior railway officers closely monitored developments throughout the night as authorities launched a manhunt for the accused.

“The priority was to ensure the injured passenger received immediate medical assistance,” said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

The GRP has intensified its search for the suspect, who remains absconding. Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning passengers who were present inside the compartment to track down the attacker.