A couple and their younger daughter, whose wedding was just a day away, allegedly died by suicide following sustained harassment by a local youth in Karnataka's Mysuru district.

A couple and their younger daughter, whose wedding was just a day away, allegedly died by suicide following sustained harassment by a local youth in Karnataka's Mysuru district. The deceased were identified as Shivanna, his wife Nagaratna, and their daughter Rakshita, residents of Kempaiahna Hundi village in T Narasipura taluk. Rakshita was scheduled to marry a youth from Mysuru on June 24.

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Police said Rakshita left behind a suicide note, which is now a key part of the ongoing investigation.

"Rakshita left behind a suicide note. An investigation is under way," police said.

According to sources, trouble began after Rakshita's marriage was fixed. A man identified as Ullas Gowda allegedly started pressuring her to marry him instead. Villagers reportedly intervened and warned him against harassing the family, but the alleged intimidation continued.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi confirmed that "it was a case of one-sided love".

Villagers alleged that on Sunday night, Ullas sent morphed photographs of Rakshita to her fiance, claiming he was in a relationship with her. The images reportedly triggered a confrontation, with the groom's family seeking answers from Rakshita's family.

Fearing humiliation and social stigma, Shivanna, Nagaratna and Rakshita allegedly took the extreme step on Monday morning, sending shockwaves through the village.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents, who staged a protest while the bodies were being shifted for postmortem examination. Protesters demanded the immediate arrest of Ullas, holding him responsible for the family's deaths.

The bodies were later moved to the mortuary at Mysuru's KR Hospital for postmortem procedures. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting, while police continue their investigation.