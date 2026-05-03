A 46-year-old man was allegedly murdered inside his home in Chitradurga’s Ramdas Compound over an affair dispute. Police suspect the involvement of the woman’s family. The incident occurred on Thursday night and was discovered on Friday morning.

A shocking murder has been reported from the Ramdas Compound area in Chitradurga, where a 46-year-old man was allegedly killed inside his house over an affair. The victim has been identified as Pramod.

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According to police sources, the incident is believed to have taken place on Thursday night (May 02), but came to light only on Friday morning. Soon after receiving information, police officials rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

Murder Allegedly Linked To Affair

Preliminary investigations suggest that Pramod was allegedly involved in a relationship with a woman, which had reportedly angered her family members. Sources indicate that there had been ongoing disputes over the matter for some time.

It is suspected that the woman’s family had been monitoring Pramod’s movements and allegedly planned the attack after finding him alone at home.

Attack Inside Ramdas Compound Residence

Late on Thursday night, the accused reportedly broke into Pramod’s house armed with sharp weapons. They allegedly attacked him and killed him on the spot before fleeing the scene.

The crime remained undiscovered until Friday morning, when locals alerted the police after noticing suspicious circumstances.

Police Launch Investigation

Senior police officials, including DYSP Arun Gowda and CPI Nayeem, visited the crime scene and conducted an initial inspection. A case has been registered at the Chitradurga City Police Station, and further investigation is underway to trace the accused.