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Bengaluru Horror: Fake Astrologer Assaults Woman, Threatens Black Magic to Silence Her
A fake astrologer in Bengaluru allegedly assaulted a woman during false pujas and threatened her with black magic. After repeated abuse and threats, she filed a complaint and the accused is now absconding.
Bengaluru's Rogue Astrologer
We're seeing more and more fraud cases involving people pretending to be swamijis, gurujis, and astrologers. In Pune, the Ashok Kharat guruji case saw over 100 women being cheated. Now, a fake astrologer has surfaced in Bengaluru, accused of assaulting a woman under the pretext of performing pujas and threatening her with black magic.
Repeated Assault on a Beautician
Astrologer Visited the Woman's Training Centre
Trip to Pyramid Valley on January 30
Harassment Continues After Trip to Chamundi Hills
Astrologer Came to Her House to Give 'Deeksha'
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