Food prices in Bengaluru have risen after a hike in commercial LPG cylinder rates. Tea, coffee and idli have become costlier in hotels, while PG accommodation charges are also likely to increase, adding pressure on daily expenses.

Residents of Bengaluru should brace for a rise in everyday expenses, as the cost of basic food and beverages at hotels and eateries across the city has increased. Triggered by a recent hike in the price of commercial LPG cylinders, many establishments have revised their menus, making routine items such as tea, coffee and tiffin noticeably more expensive. For the average consumer, this translates into higher daily spending, adding further pressure amid already rising living costs.

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Price Hike Takes Effect Across City Hotels

The revised rates have already come into force in several hotels across Bengaluru. Establishments have begun updating their menus to reflect increased operational costs, primarily driven by the surge in commercial gas cylinder prices.

This is not the first such increase. Earlier, hotels had raised prices citing a shortage of LPG cylinders. With the latest hike, tea and coffee prices have gone up by ₹5, pushing the cost of a cup to ₹25. Similarly, most tiffin items have also seen a comparable increase.

Menu Revisions Seen In Popular Eateries

For instance, Shivalli Hotel near Ashoka Pillar has already introduced a revised menu with updated prices. Many other eateries across the city have followed suit, indicating a widespread trend rather than isolated cases.

Previously, during the LPG shortage, tea and coffee prices had risen to ₹20. With the latest increase, they have now reached ₹25. The price of a single idli has also gone up from ₹30 to ₹35.

Rising Input Costs Leave Owners With Few Options

Hotel owners say the price hike was unavoidable due to mounting operational expenses. Girish, a hotel owner, explained that the increase in commercial cylinder prices, coupled with rising costs of essential ingredients and higher staff wages, has made it difficult to sustain previous pricing.

"We are facing multiple challenges. With input costs going up across the board, revising prices was the only viable option," he said.

Opposition Criticises Timing Of Price Increase

Opposition parties have strongly criticised the development, attributing the hike to policy decisions by the Central Government. They pointed out that the government had earlier claimed its diplomatic efforts ensured a stable supply of oil from the Middle East even during periods of conflict.

"Now, prices are being increased citing shortages of oil and gas," opposition leaders argued.

They also questioned the timing of the hike, noting that it came shortly after the conclusion of the five-state elections.

PG Accommodation Charges Set To Rise

The impact of rising commercial gas prices is not limited to hotels. Paying Guest accommodations in Bengaluru are also expected to become more expensive.

PG owners are planning to increase monthly rents by 5 per cent to 10 per cent to offset higher operational costs.

Arun, president of the PG Owners’ Association, confirmed that the revised charges will be implemented within the current month.