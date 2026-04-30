A 39-year-old Tibetan-origin man was found murdered on Haliyal Road on the outskirts of Dharwad. Police suspect he was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped to mislead investigation. A murder case has been registered and probe is underway.

In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns about safety in the region, a 39-year-old man of Tibetan origin was found murdered on the outskirts of Dharwad. The body was discovered on the afternoon of April 29 along Haliyal Road, triggering panic among local residents. Passers-by who noticed the body lying by the roadside immediately alerted the police, after which officials rushed to the spot and began preliminary investigations.

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Victim Identified As Tashi Dhondup

The deceased has been identified as Tashi Dhondup, a resident of Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district. Police sources confirmed his identity after initial verification and informed his family members.

Body Dumped After Murder, Police Suspect

According to preliminary findings, police suspect that Tashi Dhondup may have been murdered at a different location late the previous night. His body was allegedly transported and dumped along Haliyal Road to mislead investigators. This suspicion strengthened after officers examined the condition of the body and the surrounding area.

Initially Suspected Road Accident

When personnel from the Dharwad Rural Police Station first arrived at the scene, they initially suspected it to be a case of death caused by a road accident. However, after the body was sent for post-mortem examination, medical findings confirmed that it was a case of murder.

Investigation Intensified

Police have intensified the investigation to ascertain the motive behind the crime and identify those responsible. Teams are analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning local residents to gather clues.

Fear Among Residents

The incident, which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Dharwad Rural Police Station, has created a sense of fear among residents in the area. Locals have urged the police to act swiftly to ensure that the accused are identified and arrested at the earliest.