A pickup vehicle overturned on the Mysuru–Bengaluru highway after a tyre burst, triggering panic among motorists. The incident was caught on camera and went viral, raising concerns over vehicle maintenance and road safety in Karnataka.

A routine drive turned into a near-fatal moment when a pickup vehicle suddenly lost control and overturned on the busy Mysuru–Bengaluru highway. The shocking incident, reportedly caused by a front tyre burst, unfolded within seconds and was captured on video, which later went viral on social media. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and vehicle maintenance in Karnataka.

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Pickup Vehicle Overturns After Tyre Burst

According to eyewitness accounts, the pickup vehicle was moving along the highway when its front tyre burst unexpectedly. The driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn on the road. The entire sequence occurred within seconds, leaving nearby motorists shocked.

Despite the severity of the incident, vehicles travelling behind managed to react quickly and avoid a collision, escaping unharmed.

A Close Call For Motorists

Drivers on the stretch described the incident as terrifying, as the situation escalated without warning. What started as a normal journey quickly turned into a life-threatening situation.

The incident highlights how unpredictable road conditions can be, even for careful drivers. It also underlines the importance of maintaining a safe distance from vehicles on highways.

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Video Goes Viral On Social Media

The video of the accident, shared by the social media page “Karnataka Portfolio”, has drawn widespread attention online. The visuals show the pickup vehicle losing control and overturning suddenly.

Netizens Raise Safety Concerns

Social media users reacted strongly, raising concerns about vehicle maintenance and road safety.

One user commented, “Often these goods vehicles are not fit to be on roads. They are poorly maintained, and authorities do not carry out proper checks. Many are allowed to operate despite lacking basic certifications.”

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Another user wrote, “Not a day passes without an incident on the Bengaluru–Mysuru highway.”

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Need For Better Maintenance And Vigilance

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of proper vehicle maintenance, especially tyre condition. Experts note that regular checks can significantly reduce the risk of such accidents.

Road Safety Remains Crucial

Authorities continue to urge motorists to stay alert at all times. Maintaining a safe distance, following traffic rules and being prepared for unexpected situations can make a significant difference.