In Tumakuru, Karnataka, an elder brother fatally stabbed his younger sibling over a family dispute involving an alleged affair. The father tried to cover up the crime, but an alert doctor exposed the truth. Police arrested both father and son; a murder case is registered.

A heated family dispute in Tumakuru’s Banashankari layout has taken a tragic turn, resulting in the murder of a younger brother by his elder sibling. The shocking case has left locals stunned, especially after the father attempted to cover up the crime with a fabricated story. The truth only came to light when an alert doctor identified the actual cause of the injuries.

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Family Feud Over Alleged Affair

The family, residents of Banashankari, consists of father John Paul and his two sons, Naveen and Stalin (29). Allegations had surfaced that Stalin was allegedly having an affair with Naveen’s wife, based on claims reportedly made by Stalin’s fiancée. This accusation heightened tensions within the household.

Fatal Stabbing and Attempted Cover-Up

On June 22, the dispute escalated into a violent confrontation at the family home. In a fit of rage, Naveen stabbed his younger brother Stalin with a knife. Their father, John Paul, rushed the injured Stalin to a private hospital in Tumakuru. However, he attempted to mislead the police by claiming that Stalin had accidentally fallen at home and sustained a stomach injury.

Doctor Spots the Truth

Stalin fought for his life in the hospital for six days but, sadly, passed away on March 28. A doctor, suspicious about the nature of the wound, examined the injuries closely and confirmed to the police that they were consistent with a deliberate stabbing, rather than an accidental fall.

Father and Son Arrested

Following the doctor’s revelation, police took John Paul and Naveen into custody. During questioning, both confessed to their roles in the crime. Investigations confirmed that a dispute over the alleged affair had escalated into murder. The Jayanagar police have filed a formal murder case, charging Naveen with murder and John Paul for attempting to destroy evidence.

A Family Torn Apart

What began as a domestic dispute fueled by suspicion and mistrust ended in tragedy, claiming one life and leaving a family shattered. The case has sparked discussions about domestic conflicts, family disputes, and the importance of timely intervention before disagreements escalate into fatal violence.