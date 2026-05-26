The Hotel Owners Association has said that hotels across Karnataka may soon increase food prices following the state government’s decision to raise workers’ minimum wages by 60 per cent. According to the association, the sharp rise in labour costs has made a price revision unavoidable for the hotel industry.

The association stated that the price of two idlis, currently available between Rs 30 and Rs 40, could rise to between Rs 60 and Rs 90. Similarly, the price of a masala dosa may go up to Rs 150 in the coming days.

Apart from breakfast items, the prices of snacks, meals and several other dishes are also expected to increase by nearly 60 per cent. The proposed hike is likely to place an additional burden on consumers.

Association president GK Shetty said it would become difficult for hotels to continue operations if prices are not revised in line with the increased wage costs.