A shocking triple murder has been reported from Bengaluru’s K.R. Puram area, where a daughter and her boyfriend are accused of killing her parents and sister over a Rs 30 lakh loan dispute. Police have detained the accused and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

A shocking triple murder has been reported from Bengaluru’s KR Puram area, where a daughter and her boyfriend are alleged to have killed her parents and younger sister following a dispute over a loan. The incident has left residents in shock and has prompted a detailed police investigation.

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The victims have been identified as Somasundar (55), his wife Muthulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (20). The accused are the couple’s elder daughter Shwetha and her live-in partner Kenneth.

Rs 30 Lakh Loan Dispute Triggered Alleged Crime

According to police sources, Shwetha and Kenneth had been in a live-in relationship for the past one and a half months and were staying at Sai Green Apartment in Bhattarahalli under the White Pearl City Layout in KR Puram. The family reportedly disapproved of their relationship. The situation escalated after a loan notice of over Rs 30 lakh was received at the parents’ residence in Marathahalli, leading to an argument within the family.

Family Called to Apartment Before Attack

Shwetha allegedly called her parents to her apartment, stating that she wished to discuss the loan notice. She also informed the apartment security that her parents would be visiting. On Tuesday evening, her father Somasundar, mother Muthulakshmi and sister Supriya arrived at the flat.

Alleged Brutal Attack Inside Flat

At one point, the father and sister reportedly stepped out, leaving Muthulakshmi alone in the flat with Shwetha and Kenneth. The argument over the loan allegedly escalated, and the duo is said to have attacked her with a machete, killing her and attempting to clean the scene to destroy evidence.

Sister Allegedly Held Back During Second Attack

When Somasundar and Supriya returned, they allegedly found Muthulakshmi dead. In a further escalation, Shwetha is said to have restrained her sister while Kenneth attacked her with a machete. Somasundar reportedly fled the apartment in panic and raised an alarm. He was later taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police Launch Investigation

Residents alerted emergency services following the incident. KR Puram police rushed to the spot and have taken Shwetha and Kenneth into custody for questioning. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and the motive behind the alleged killings.