The suspicious death of 6-year-old Vennela in Bengaluru has taken a shocking turn. Two months later, the police have now filed a murder case against the girl's mother and her alleged partner. The investigation picked up pace after the father filed a complaint, backed by the post-mortem and forensic reports.

Bengaluru Vennela Death Case: Sometimes, a child's death isn't just a family tragedy. It can leave behind questions that take months to answer. The death of six-year-old Vennela in Bengaluru is one such case. What was initially considered an unusual death has now taken a sharp turn, transforming into a full-blown murder investigation.

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Nearly two months after the incident, the police have now booked the little girl's mother and her alleged partner for murder. This action was taken after the girl's father filed a complaint, supported by new facts that came up during the investigation.

What is the full story?

This case is from Bengaluru's Kadugodi area. On March 25, six-year-old Vennela was found dead in a rented villa where she lived with her family. At first, the police started an investigation for an unnatural death. They suspected that the girl's health might have worsened because of a food-related issue. However, as time passed, several questions emerged that changed the direction of the investigation.

Murder case filed after father's complaint

In his complaint to the police, the girl's father, Pravin Basappa, alleged that his daughter's death was not normal. He said that after studying the post-mortem report and other circumstances, he suspected murder. He then demanded that the police conduct a thorough re-investigation. Based on his complaint, the police filed a murder case against the girl's mother, advocate P. Priyanka, and her alleged partner, Mohan G. Mahalingappa.

Accused partner arrested, mother is missing

During the investigation, the police arrested Mohan Mahalingappa. They have also secured seven days of police custody from the court to question him in detail. Meanwhile, the girl's mother, Priyanka, is reportedly on the run. Police teams are searching for her.

When did the family troubles start?

According to the father, he and Priyanka had been married for 17 years and had two daughters. The complaint alleges that in the year 2025, after coming to Bengaluru for a legal matter, Priyanka met her old college friend Mohan. After this, they grew closer, and it caused a lot of tension in their marriage. It's been said that the elder daughter started living with the father, while the younger daughter, Vennela, was living with her mother.

What happened before the death?

According to statements that came up in the investigation, Priyanka told the family that she had fed the child biryani and ice cream. After that, the child supposedly fell asleep in the car. It was claimed that since the air conditioner was on, she was left to sleep in the car and later brought home and put to bed. The next morning, when the girl didn't wake up, she was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Post-mortem report raised more suspicion

The initial investigation could not determine the clear cause of death. The post-mortem report also did not reach a definite conclusion. However, the police noticed some contradictions in the statements related to the incident. This is why viscera samples were sent for forensic examination. Investigating officers say that the final forensic report is still awaited, and it will provide more clarity on the actual cause of death.

Doctor sister also raised doubts

Pravin Basappa claimed that he showed the post-mortem report to his sister, who is a pediatrician in the United Kingdom. According to him, after looking at the report and the circumstances, his sister also called the death suspicious and pointed towards a possible criminal angle. It was only after this that he filed a detailed complaint with the police.

What angles are the police investigating?

The police are currently investigating several possible angles. The agencies are trying to find out:

Did the child die from suffocation?

Did the circumstances of leaving her in the car lead to her death?

Was any kind of poison or other substance involved?

Why were there differences in the statements given before and after the incident?

The police say that a final conclusion will be drawn only after receiving the forensic report and expert opinions.

According to police officials, this case is still in the investigation stage, and all facts are being verified. The charges filed in the case are being investigated, and the next legal steps will be decided based on the evidence presented in court.

Note: The investigation is still ongoing. The final decision on the allegations against the accused will be based on the evidence presented by the investigating agencies and the court.