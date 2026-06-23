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NEET Exam Delay Fact Check: Bengaluru Police Rule Out Traffic, Cite Late Departure and Longer Route
Bengaluru Traffic Police have clarified that NEET exam delay was not caused by traffic congestion.CCTV review showed normal traffic conditions, with delay attributed to late departure from home and the longer route chosen by students to reach centre.
Students Miss NEET Exam After Reported Delay in Reaching Centre
Three students were reportedly unable to attend a NEET examination held on Sunday after they were delayed in reaching the centre. JD(S) and BJP leaders have alleged that Bengaluru traffic was the reason the students missed the exam.
The incident has drawn political attention, with leaders raising concerns over traffic congestion and its impact on students appearing for competitive examinations.
Traffic Disruption Sparks Political War of Words
Congress leader BK Hariprasad assumed charge as KPCC president at the Palace Grounds on Sunday. Due to the large participation of Congress workers, traffic congestion was reported on the Hebbal, Mekhri Circle and Guttahalli routes.
Following the disruption, BJP MP Tejaswi Surya and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that students were unable to reach their examination centres on time and were deprived of appearing for their exams.
Police Clarify Route and Timing Led to Delay
The Bengaluru Traffic Police have clarified the allegations regarding traffic congestion. They stated that traffic was not the reason for students missing the exam.
According to CCTV inspection, traffic movement was normal at the time the students were travelling to the examination centre. Police personnel facilitated traffic movement wherever necessary.
The police further clarified that the delay occurred due to late departure from home and the route chosen to reach the examination centre.
CCTV Footage Shows Student Reached Exam Centre Late
According to CCTV footage, the student who missed the exam left home at 12:57 pm. He was scheduled to reach the examination centre by 1:30 pm. However, he reached the centre at 1:33 pm.
Police stated that although a shorter route is available from RT Nagar to the examination centre, the student reportedly chose a longer route, which contributed to the delay.
Traffic Congestion Not the Reason for Delay
The Bengaluru Traffic Police, in a social media post, stated that traffic congestion was not the reason for students arriving late at the examination centre on June 21.
The police reiterated that they are committed to fair, transparent and evidence-based assessments.
CCTV analysis and route verification have established that the NEET candidate reached the examination centre after the stipulated cutoff time. Traffic conditions were found to be normal, and traffic police personnel facilitated movement wherever required. The delay was primarily… pic.twitter.com/1bxQ7jgiKM
— ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) June 23, 2026
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