Delhi :A 28-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 5 and 7, were found dead in Karawal Nagar on Friday night. The police identified the woman as Jayashree, and suspects she was murdered by her husband, Pradeep, who went missing. An investigation has been launched to track him down. The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained. Police said preliminary inquiry suggests the couple had frequent quarrels. Forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence. The bodies were sent to GTB Hospital for postmortem. Neighbours said they became aware of the incident around 6 am. Saturday. “We saw the mother and the two children lying on the bed. The couple used to fight regularly,” a resident said. A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Karawal Nagar police station.

The Karawal Nagar triple murder has revived memories of a similar case in Neb Sarai, South Delhi, in December last year, when 20-year-old Arjun killed his parents and sister. Police investigations uncovered that Arjun’s resentment stemmed from his parents naming his sister as the sole heir to their property. Feeling humiliated and sidelined, Arjun confessed to the murders during interrogation. The case exposed deep-seated family tensions around inheritance and drew widespread attention across the city.

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was murdered in Delhi on Friday following an altercation over parking a scooter. The two accused in the case were apprehended. A disturbing CCTV footage captured the accused leaving the premises at approximately 12:50 am, hours before the murder was discovered. Asif was rushed to a hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. His family alleged that they had experienced disagreements over parking with the same party in the past, but this time the situation escalated fatally.

A 15-year-old girl was shot dead in a busy market area of northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri recently, allegedly by her 20-year-old boyfriend. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. The shooting took place around 8:10 pm near a clinic in D block, a crowded commercial area. According to the police, the girl had gone out with a friend to buy snacks when she was approached by the accused and another person. "A man arrived at the spot with a companion and allegedly opened fire at the girl from close range. Her friend was not injured," a senior police officer said. The assailant reportedly fired four rounds. The girl collapsed after being hit and was bleeding heavily. Bystanders rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her body has been preserved for post-mortem examination.