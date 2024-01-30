Karnataka: Communal clash erupts over Ambedkar nameplate in Nanjangud, police injured during stone pelting

A dispute over an Ambedkar nameplate in Hallare village, Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru, escalated into a violent clash between two communities. Miscreants pelted stones at houses and attacked police, resulting in injuries and property damage. The incident has raised concerns about communal harmony, with police investigating and aiming to apprehend the culprits.

A clash between two communities in Hallare village happened on Monday at Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru, and escalated into chaos, leaving a trail of destruction and injuries. The trigger for the clash was a dispute over an Ambedkar nameplate, transforming the village into a battleground.

The situation took a violent turn as miscreants began pelting stones at houses in Hallare village, causing damage to property and vehicles. The tense atmosphere extended to the streets, with both communities engaging in stone pelting. Many residents sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital, intensifying the gravity of the situation.



Law enforcement was quick to respond, with Nanjangud Rural Police and SP Seema Latkar rushing to the scene to restore order. However, even the police were not spared, as they became the target of the assailants' aggression. The clash took a dangerous turn when miscreants attacked the policemen who were attempting to bring the situation under control.



Nanjangud Rural Police promptly registered a case at the police station, documenting the details of the incident. The village of Hallare now stands as a tense and damaged community, resembling an ash-covered pit due to the destructive clash.

The aftermath of the incident has left residents shaken, prompting concerns about the underlying tensions within the community. The clash over the Ambedkar nameplate serves as a grim reminder of the fragility of communal harmony in the area. The police are actively investigating the matter, aiming to identify and apprehend those responsible for instigating the violence.