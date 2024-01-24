Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Pro-dalit organisations protest over defiled idol of Dr BR Ambedkar in Kalaburgi

    The desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Lumbini Park, Kotanur (D) village, Kalaburagi, triggered protests by pro-Dalit organizations. The incident led to property damage as miscreants pelted stones at shops and vehicles. A highway was blocked for three hours. A note found near the statue implicated four individuals from Panegaon 3, Nadi Sinnur, raising suspicions of a deliberate plot. Law enforcement is investigating the case.

    An idol of Dr BR Ambedkar was garlanded and defiled in Kotanur (D) Lumbini Park on Jewargi Road, Kalaburagi. The reprehensible act led to widespread condemnation, triggering street protests by various pro-Dalit organizations. Activists from different pro-Dalit organizations took to the streets on Tuesday to express their vehement disapproval of the desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Lumbini Park, Kotanur (D) village. The incident, marked by the garlanding of the effigy, stirred a wave of anger, prompting a demonstration that disrupted normalcy in the area.

    During the protest, some unidentified miscreants resorted to pelting stones at shops and vehicles, causing property damage. The ensuing chaos resulted in the breaking of glass windows, further escalating tensions. Adding to the turmoil, the Bangalore-Kalaburagi highway experienced a traffic standstill for over three hours due to the morning protest.

    Karnataka: Miscreants throw sauce on Dr BR Ambedkar statue; Dalit organizations protest in Koppal's Gangavathi

    Beginning at 8:30 am, protestors gathered on main roads and roundabouts, blocking traffic with large stones, halting bikes and cars, and demanding justice for the disrespectful act against Dr Ambedkar. The protest persisted until noon, at which point District Collector Fauzia engaged with the demonstrators, offering clarifications and attempting to ease the situation.

    Amid the condemnation, suspicions of a deliberate plot arose. A small piece of paper discovered near the defiled statue in Lumbini Garden contained the names of four young men from Panegaon 3, Nadi Sinnur. The note suggested that these individuals were responsible for the act, claiming they were influenced by someone who had promised them financial gain.

    Nehru out, Ambedkar in: Portrait switch sparks debate in Madhya Pradesh Assembly; check details

    The revelation of this piece of paper has piqued the interest of law enforcement. Authorities are now investigating whether this discovery indicates a conspiracy behind the defamation of the constitutional architect's statue. It is uncommon for perpetrators in such cases to leave behind identifiable clues, leading to speculation about hidden motives and potential attempts to frame someone.

    Police sources have confirmed that the slip of paper, containing names and incriminating details, is now a key piece of evidence in their investigation. The police have committed to a thorough examination of the case, aiming to unravel the facts surrounding the desecration. A case has been officially registered, and law enforcement started an investigation.

