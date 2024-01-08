Karnataka: Miscreants throw sauce on Dr BR Ambedkar statue; Dalit organizations protest in Koppal's Gangavathi

The desecration of Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue in Gangavathi sparked protests by Dalit groups, demanding swift arrests. Officials, including the DySP and MLA Janardhana Reddy, intervened, promising action. Despite attempts to calm tensions, protesters persisted. Police assurance and council efforts led to gradual easing, with city staff cleaning the defiled statue, supported by Councilor Veerupakshamurthy.

In a disturbing incident late at night, miscreants targeted the statue and portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, by splashing tomato sauce on them. The desecration took place at Ambedkar Circle, situated opposite the court in Gangavathi, Koppal district.

The blatant act has sparked sudden protests from Dalit organizations, leading to a tense atmosphere at the site. Citizens have gathered in response to the incident, prompting the arrival of officials including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and the Tehsildar. MLA Janardhana Reddy also reached the spot as soon as news of the incident surfaced.



Dalit organizations are vehemently demanding the swift identification and arrest of those responsible for defiling Dr Ambedkar's statue. Protesters have taken a stand, vowing to persist in their fight until the culprits are brought to justice. Despite efforts by legislators and law enforcement officers to pacify the demonstrators, the protest continues unabated.

Following promises of stringent action by police authorities to apprehend the perpetrators behind the disrespectful act against Ambedkar's portrait and statue, the tense environment started to ease. Subsequently, the city council's staff members cleaned the defiled statue. Municipal Councilor Veerupakshamurthy also stood alongside, personally taking part in cleaning the idol at the site.