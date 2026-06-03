Ahead of his swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar unveiled a socially balanced cabinet and reached out to leaders HD Deve Gowda and BS Yediyurappa. His moves are being seen as a strategic effort to strengthen political and community support.

Today marks a significant day in Karnataka's political history. DK Shivakumar, popularly known as the 'Kanakapura Bande' and credited with rebuilding the Congress organisation as KPCC President, is set to take charge as Karnataka's new Chief Minister. However, even before the swearing-in ceremony, DKS appears to have made a series of calculated political moves that have caught the attention of political circles across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

DK Shivakumar officially announced that a total of 13 ministers, along with one Deputy Chief Minister, will be sworn in alongside him.

"I am going to Deve Gowda's house, after which the swearing-in will take place. Rahul Gandhi is also coming," he said.

Getting the Caste Equation Right

The new cabinet under DK Shivakumar reflects a carefully crafted social and political balance. The team of one Chief Minister, one Deputy Chief Minister, and 13 ministers has been structured to provide representation to major communities across Karnataka. It is being seen as a deliberate effort to ensure political stability and social inclusiveness.

Probable Ministers in the New Cabinet

D.K. Shivakumar (Chief Minister)

Dr G. Parameshwara (Deputy Chief Minister)

K.H. Muniyappa

K.J. George

M.B. Patil

Ramalinga Reddy

Satish Jarkiholi

Krishna Byre Gowda

Priyank Kharge

U.T. Khader

Eshwar Khandre

Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Byrathi Suresh

Sharanprakash Patil

Community-Wise Representation

Lingayat: 3

Vokkaliga (including DKS): 3

Scheduled Caste (SC): 3

Kuruba: 2

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 1

Muslim: 1

Christian: 1

The formula is designed to ensure that no major community feels excluded, potentially making governance smoother in the months ahead.

DKS Visits Political Heavyweights

Ahead of his swearing-in, DK Shivakumar visited two of Karnataka's most influential political leaders, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, to seek their blessings. Political observers view these visits as much more than courtesy calls and interpret them as strategic moves with long-term political significance.

By meeting the foremost leaders of two of the state's most influential communities, Shivakumar sent a strong political message. He also personally invited both leaders to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

Visit to Yediyurappa's Residence

The visit is being viewed as an effort to build goodwill among the Lingayat community. Shivakumar had made a similar gesture when he was appointed Deputy Chief Minister. On the day of his swearing-in as Chief Minister, he once again visited Yediyurappa's residence and sought his blessings.

Although Yediyurappa belongs to the opposition, he continues to be regarded as the most influential Lingayat leader in Karnataka politics. By seeking his blessings, Shivakumar has taken a measured step towards strengthening ties with the community and expanding his political acceptability.

Visit to Deve Gowda's Residence

Soon after meeting Yediyurappa, Shivakumar visited the residence of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and personally invited him to the oath-taking ceremony.

Political observers believe the visit carries significance beyond protocol. While paying respect to Deve Gowda as the most influential Vokkaliga leader, Shivakumar has also signalled his growing role within the community and his ambition to emerge as one of its principal political voices in the years ahead.

The Congress high command is also expected to attend the historic occasion. Senior AICC leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, are travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on a special flight.

The swearing-in ceremony, in the presence of the party's top leadership, is not merely a transfer of power. It is also an opportunity for DK Shivakumar to demonstrate his political stature. Having secured the support of the Congress high command, strengthened social representation in his cabinet, and reached out to influential opposition leaders, DKS begins his tenure with a series of carefully calibrated political moves. The state will now be watching closely to see how he translates that political capital into governance.