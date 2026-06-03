Former minister Satish Jarkiholi said the Congress high command, DK Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah will decide the new Karnataka cabinet. He added that the party's target is the 2028 elections. Shivakumar is set to take oath as CM with 14 ministers.

Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday said the composition of the new Karnataka cabinet would be decided by the party high command along with Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as preparations were underway for Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru.

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Speaking ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Jarkiholi expressed confidence that the new government would function effectively and focus on the party's long-term political goals "The high command, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, will decide who will be part of the team. After that, we hope for a good government and work to be done. Our target is the elections in 2028," Jarkiholi said.

His remarks came amid intense speculation over the composition of the first cabinet under Shivakumar, who is set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru today.

Jarkiholi on Other Key Roles

Asked about reports that several leaders, apart from him, were being considered for the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Jarkiholi said multiple names are always discussed before a final decision is made. "There are always two or three names on the list. It is never just one. They will choose whoever is good. It's natural to have two or three names on the list," he said.

On whether he had sought a ministerial berth in the new government, Jarkiholi denied making any demand and said discussions on cabinet positions were yet to be finalised. "No, we will see that after everything is finalised. Nothing is confirmed yet. Nothing has happened yet. We will wait and see," he added.

Cabinet List Finalised

Meanwhile, the Congress party high command has finalised the list of ministers, with a total of 14 ministers set to be sworn in along with him, sources said on Wednesday.

According to party sources, the list of ministers has been approved by the leadership ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 4 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. Congress leader MB Patil confirmed his selection as a minister, "I have been informed by the CM-in-waiting, DK Shivakumar. He congratulated me on being selected as a Minister. I also wished him the best and thanked him for considering me in this Cabinet."

G Parameshwara Tipped for Deputy CM Role

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara met Shivakumar at his residence, further fuelling speculation that he may be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

Top Leaders to Attend Swearing-in

Several top Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which marks a significant leadership transition in Karnataka as Shivakumar formally assumes office as Chief Minister. (ANI)