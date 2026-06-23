A married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Bengaluru’s Anjananagar area. Police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles to determine the exact cause of death. The incident has prompted a detailed probe.

A married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Bengaluru’s Anjananagar area on Monday morning. The incident came to light around 10 am at her residence near Magadi Main Road, prompting a police investigation.

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The woman has been identified as Tanuja. Preliminary information suggests that she was found hanging from a ceiling fan, and the death is suspected to be a case of suicide. However, police have not confirmed the exact cause of death and are investigating all possible angles. Tanuja had been married to Naveen for four years. The couple has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Sources also stated that Tanuja was three months pregnant.

Police Launch Investigation From All Angles

Soon after receiving information, officials from Byadarahalli police station visited the spot and conducted an initial inspection. A case has been registered, and police have begun an investigation to determine whether any suspicious circumstances are involved in the death. Authorities are examining all possible angles before arriving at a conclusion.