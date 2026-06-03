DK Shivakumar, known as the Congress party’s troubleshooter, is set to become Karnataka’s 25th Chief Minister. From student politics to party strategist, he played a key role in elections, crisis management, and building Congress strength in the state.

Whenever the Congress party has faced a crisis, DK Shivakumar has stood like a rock. Thanks to his sharp political skills and bold moves, he is now all set to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister.

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DK Shivakumar, who has previously served as the state’s 13th individual Deputy Chief Minister, is now set to take the CM’s chair. Over the years, DKS has made his mark as a minister, handling important departments such as Prisons, Bengaluru Urban Development, Cooperation, Water Resources, and Energy.

He is the fifth person from the Bengaluru South (Ramanagara) district to become Chief Minister. Before him, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Ramakrishna Hegde, HD Deve Gowda, and HD Kumaraswamy have held the top post from this region.

Congress’s Go-To Troubleshooter

DK Shivakumar is famously known as the Congress party’s “troubleshooter”. In tough situations, he has always stood firm and shown his loyalty to the party. As the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), he was behind many party programmes that strengthened the Congress. He is seen as a key reason for the party’s massive win of 136 seats.

A decade ago, the Vilasrao Deshmukh-led coalition government in Maharashtra was on shaky ground. The BJP and other opposition parties were trying to poach Congress MLAs in what is commonly referred to as horse trading. DK Shivakumar immediately swung into action. He brought the Maharashtra Congress MLAs from Mumbai to Bengaluru and kept them safe in a resort for about 10 to 12 days. He sent them back only after the situation in Mumbai was stable. His efforts helped save the Congress government in Maharashtra.

Then there was the time of the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat. Congress’s Ahmed Patel was the candidate, and BJP leaders tried everything to defeat him by luring away Congress MLAs. The Congress high command sensed the danger and entrusted DK Shivakumar with the responsibility of protecting the party’s Gujarat MLAs.

DKS followed the high command’s instructions and sheltered the Gujarat Congress MLAs. His strategy was crucial in ensuring Ahmed Patel’s victory in the Rajya Sabha election. These incidents made DK Shivakumar an “iconic leader” in the eyes of the Congress high command.

From Student Leader to Chief Minister

DK Shivakumar’s journey began as a member of the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress. His loyalty to the party eventually earned him the post of KPCC President, then Deputy Chief Minister, and now he is set to take on the Chief Minister’s chair.

He is the eldest son of DK Kempegowda and Gouramma from Doddalahalli village in Kanakapura. He learned leadership skills from his father and rose through the ranks step by step.

At just 18, he joined the NSUI and soon became the president of its Bengaluru district unit from 1981 to 1983. Later, while studying at RC College in Bengaluru, he joined the Youth Congress and was appointed state general secretary. As the Bengaluru Rural District Youth Congress president, he earned appreciation by organising free medical and blood donation camps in rural areas.

When Deve Gowda Gave His Blessings

In 1985, he contested from the Sathanur Assembly constituency against the powerful Janata Dal leader HD Deve Gowda. Although Shivakumar lost, it was by a very small margin.

On the day of the results, Deve Gowda himself came forward, shook DKS’s hand, patted him on the back and said, “You may have lost to me today, but you have a great future in politics.” DK Shivakumar still remembers that blessing.

Just a few years later, in 1987, he was elected as a member of the Bengaluru Rural Zilla Panchayat. In 1989, he won the Sathanur Assembly seat for Congress, breaking the Janata Dal’s long-held dominance in the region with a decisive victory.

The ‘Rock’ Who Won as a Rebel

In 1991, when then Chief Minister Veerendra Patil had to step down due to illness, DK Shivakumar played a key role in making S Bangarappa the new Chief Minister. As a reward, the young Shivakumar was made the Minister for Prisons in Bangarappa’s cabinet.

However, due to internal party politics, he was denied a Congress ticket in 1994. But that did not stop him. He contested as a Congress rebel candidate and won, while still remaining loyal to his parent party.

The Man Behind SM Krishna’s Win

In 1999, he stood as a pillar of support for KPCC President SM Krishna. When Krishna launched his famous “Panchajanya” yatra before the elections, DKS was the charioteer of that historic journey. His efforts were instrumental in the Congress party winning 139 seats and forming a full majority government.

Giving HDK a Taste of Defeat

In the 1999 Sathanur election, DK Shivakumar was the Congress candidate against HD Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who was making his political debut. HDK lost his very first Assembly election, while Shivakumar won for the third consecutive time, earning credit for defeating a former Prime Minister’s son.

The political rivalry continued. In the 2002 Kanakapura Lok Sabha by-election, Deve Gowda and Shivakumar faced off again. This time, Deve Gowda won.

In 2004, DK Shivakumar won the Sathanur seat for the fourth time. However, Congress could not form a government on its own and had to ally with the JD(S). DK Shivakumar was denied a place in this first-ever Congress–JD(S) coalition government. He took the setback in his stride for the sake of the party and the state, and focused on rebuilding the Congress.

He got his revenge in his own style in the 2006 Lok Sabha elections. He fielded a relatively unknown journalist, Tejaswini Gowda, against Deve Gowda and masterminded her victory.

After constituency delimitation, he moved to the Kanakapura seat and shattered the JD(S) stronghold built by PGR Sindhia. In 2008, he defeated JD(S)’s DM Vishwanath. In 2013, he defeated PGR Sindhia and became a minister in Siddaramaiah’s government.

Kanakapura was once the second most backward taluk according to the Nanjundappa report. Today, DK Shivakumar’s development work has transformed the area, earning him immense trust. He is now virtually unbeatable in his constituency.

For example, in the 2018 election, he defeated JD(S)’s Narayana Gowda by a massive margin of 79,909 votes and became a minister in the JD(S)–Congress coalition government. In the 2023 election, he defeated JD(S)’s Nagaraju. Step by step, DK Shivakumar has overcome all political rivals and obstacles to become a powerful leader. After successfully leading the KPCC and serving as Deputy Chief Minister, he is now taking on the role of Chief Minister.