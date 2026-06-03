Bengaluru is under tight security ahead of the Karnataka Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan. More than 4,800 personnel, including police and traffic officers, have been deployed, with anti-sabotage checks and strict access rules in place.

Bengaluru has been turned into a high-security fortress ahead of the Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan. To ensure the event proceeds smoothly without any disruption, an extensive security arrangement has been put in place across the city. More than 4,800 personnel, including 3,500 police officers and 1,300 traffic police personnel, have been deployed in and around the venue, with multiple layers of security, crowd control measures, and traffic regulation in place.

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Top Police Officials On Ground

This is not a routine deployment. The city’s top police leadership is directly supervising the operation. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner, three Joint Commissioners, nine DCPs, 25 ACPs, 60 Inspectors, 160 PSIs, along with KSRP platoons, are part of the elaborate security grid.

Anti-Sabotage Checks With Dog Squads And Bomb Disposal Units

To prevent any untoward incidents, the DCP VVIP Security Wing is conducting intensive anti-sabotage checks. The premises of Lok Bhavan, surrounding areas of Vidhana Soudha, and all entry points are being thoroughly inspected using dog squads and advanced bomb detection equipment.

Strict Warning On Protests And Marches

Police have issued a strict warning to groups planning protests or marches to draw attention during the event. While permitted demonstrations will be escorted, they will not be allowed beyond K.R. Circle, Maharani Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, or C.T.O. Circle under any circumstances.

Entry Rules For Attendees

Entry is strictly allowed for pass holders only

One pass is valid for one person only

Attendees must be seated inside the glass house at Lok Bhavan by 2 PM; late entry will not be permitted

The designated entry route is via Gopalagowda Circle, through Police Thimmaiah Circle, to Lok Bhavan

No vehicles, except those of invitees, will be allowed beyond Gopalagowda Circle

Only vehicles with valid car passes will be permitted beyond Police Thimmaiah Circle

Any misuse of passes will lead to legal action

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Strict Instructions For Police Personnel

Police personnel deployed on duty have been issued detailed operational instructions: