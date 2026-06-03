Ahead of his swearing-in, Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar met former CM BS Yediyurappa, stressing collective governance. He announced that 13 other ministers would take oath with him in the first phase of cabinet formation.

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Wednesday met senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, describing the veteran leader as a key contributor to the state's development and stressing the need for collective efforts in governance.

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Shivakumar arrived at Yediyurappa's residence in Bengaluru hours before taking oath as Karnataka's Chief Minister at a ceremony scheduled for 4 pm at Lok Bhavan. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said, "They have guided the state, they have worked for the state, and they have contributed for the state. So all of us have to work together." When asked how many ministers would be sworn in alongside him, Shivakumar replied, "Plus thirteen," indicating that a total of 14 members, including himself, would take oath as part of the first phase of cabinet formation.

Ahead of the ceremony, Telangana minister Mohammad Azharuddin praised the Chief Minister-designate's political journey and contribution to the party and the state. "He is a very experienced person. Hardly anyone else has done as much for Karnataka and the Congress party as he has," Azharuddin said.

New Cabinet Takes Shape

Earlier, sources said the Congress high command had finalised the list of ministers to be inducted into the new government. The names were reportedly approved ahead of the swearing-in ceremony following consultations between the party leadership and senior state leaders.

Congress leader MB Patil confirmed that he had been selected for the cabinet. "I have been informed by the CM-in-waiting, DK Shivakumar. He congratulated me on being selected as a Minister. I also wished him the best and thanked him for considering me in this Cabinet," Patil said.

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara also met Shivakumar earlier in the day amid speculation that he could be sworn in as one of the Deputy Chief Ministers. Other senior leaders, including Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, Priyank Kharge and Yathindra Siddaramaiah, are also expected to join the cabinet.

Top Leaders to Attend Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by several top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

Shivakumar's elevation marks a major leadership transition in Karnataka, with the eight-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president set to assume the state's top political office after years of organisational and electoral leadership within the party.