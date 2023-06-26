Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Buses in Karnataka will stop operating due to diesel shortage in 2 months: BJP

    The Congress party came to power offering freebies and guarantee cards to the people. However the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed outrage that those guarantees are now wreaking havoc in the state. 
     

    Srishti ms
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Addressing BJP workers in Chikkodi district, Bommai recalled the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years. He rejected reports of internal conflicts among BJP leaders. 
    "The Congress won election by making false promises. But since they are unable to fulfil it, all the guarantees are void," Bommai said, sarcastically adding that in two months, buses will stop operating due to lack of diesel. 

    He claimed that there is a corruption in the transfers of the officials in the government. Due to the rise in electricity rates, industries are shutting down. In a few days, people will turn against the Congress government.

    Former Minister MLA Shashikala Jolle said that it is a matter of pride that United States invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day. She gave a call to the party workers to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024 by creating awareness about Prime Minister's schemes and achievements in the last nine years before the people.
    Have a solution for Bengaluru's problems? Here's where you share it

    Parliamentarians Anna Saheb Jolle and Ramesh Jigajinagi, MLAs Duryodhana Aihole, AS Patila Nadahalli, Abhay Patila, Balachandra Jarakiholi, Bhairati Basavaraj, former MLA P Rajeev, former minister Muragesh Nirani, Legislative Council Member Mahantesh Kavatagimata also addressed the gathering.

    The state BJP is trying to shift gears by taking inputs and analysing the pulse of their karyakartas by conducting district-wise conferences for formulating strategies to face the centre elections 2024.There is an anticipation among the leaders and workers that there would be a serious surgery to the party’s hierarchy admist Assembly Elections results.
    Protests by industrialists show that Karnataka government's power policy is misguided: BJP

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
