Gadag: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday reaffirmed his government's commitment to conduct a caste survey in the state, describing it as an essential step to ensure equal opportunities for disadvantaged communities.

Speaking to reporters in Gadag, Siddaramaiah clarified that the exercise was not merely a caste count but a comprehensive assessment of the state's social fabric.

"The survey proposed to be conducted in the state is not just a caste survey, but an economic, social and educational survey. This survey is being conducted to provide equal opportunities to the disadvantaged by obtaining details of the caste of the people, as well as their economic, social and educational conditions," Siddaramaiah said.

Rejecting criticisms and conspiracy theories surrounding the survey, the Chief Minister said, “The central government will also conduct a caste survey, and will there be a conspiracy in that too? No minister has expressed opposition to the survey. To bring equality in society, the poor should be given priority in government schemes.”

Responding to the BJP's request to the Governor to instruct him to reconsider the survey decision, he said, “The BJP is doing politics in the survey issue. There is no question of dividing caste in the survey issue.”

On the inclusion of the Kuruba community in ST, he said that the previous BJP government had made the recommendation to include the Kuruba community in ST. But the central government has returned this proposal, and the government will give an explanation for it. The decision to include any community in ST will be taken by the central government.

Further, replying to a question about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote rigging in Alanda constituency during the 2023 state assembly polls, the CM said an SIT probe will be conducted into the vote rigging case in Alanda.



Later in the night, CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar held a high-level meeting of officials at the CM's residence, Kaveri, to discuss the improvement of Bengaluru roads and smooth traffic management.

Ministers KJ George, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, and Commissioners of Corporations and others remained present in the meeting.

