BJP leaders BY Vijayendra and Basavaraj Bommai slammed Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s caste census, calling it divisive and unconstitutional. The survey, running Sept 22–Oct 7, aims to assess socio-educational status of 7 crore people.

Bengaluru: After Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the caste census will be carried out between September 22 and October 7, BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra criticised the state government for conducting a caste census despite 'constitutional and legal restrictions'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vijayendra said that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government is proceeding with caste enumeration under the guise of a survey and called it “a conspiracy and a malicious plot.”

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday, Vijayendra pointed out the categories listed in the census--Hindu, Islam, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Atheist, and "Others." He argued that the "Others" category itself is unconstitutional.

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of attempting to implement his mindset through the caste census and claimed that the census is designed to divide the Veerashaiva community further.

He referred to Siddaramaiah's previous tenure as Chief Minister, during which efforts were made to declare Veerashaiva Lingayat as a separate religion--a move that failed and backfired. Vijayendra alleged that once again, under the pretence of conducting a socio-economic and educational survey, the government is attempting another divisive action against the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

Vijayendra emphasised the need to resolve internal conflicts within the community, unite it, and guide it in the right direction for the welfare of both the community and the state. He proposed discussions with senior leaders of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Panch Peethadishwars, and Swamijis of Virakta Mutts, aiming for collective action that transcends sub-group differences.

Today's meeting concluded with a unanimous decision to consult religious leaders and dignitaries about the resolutions. Vijayendra reiterated the community's commitment to preserving unity and moving forward.

Another BJP leader, Basavaraj Bommai, who was also present during the meeting, launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying that he has "no right" to conduct a survey or census.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai further accused CM Siddaramaiah of creating a division in society.

"Siddaramaiah has no right to conduct a survey or census. They are trying to divide all the communities, including the Backwards classes and the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. This survey should be stopped. Siddaramaiah should stop this exercise to divide the communities...," Bommai told reporters.

Today's meeting was attended by former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, and Basavaraj Bommai, as well as Union Minister V. Somanna and key community members, including Prabhakar Kore and Vijay Sankeshwar. Several issues of significance to the community were discussed, leading to final decisions that aimed to promote the welfare of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

On September 12, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a significant caste survey initiative aimed at understanding the socio-educational status of the state's population. The survey, led by Madhusudan Naik, Chairman of the Backward Classes (BC) Commission, along with five members, will cover approximately seven crore people.

The Madhusudan Commission's survey is scheduled to be completed between September 22 and October 7, 2025. Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister stated that Madhusudan Naik and five other people will conduct the social-educational survey.

"We had to know the socio-educational status, we did this survey (caste survey)... Now Madhusudan (Chairman, BC Commission) and 5 members will conduct a survey to know the data of 7 crore people. The Madhusudan Commission's survey will be completed between September 22 and October 7, 2025," CM Siddaramaiah said.

The initiative aims to inform policies and interventions addressing social and educational disparities.

Earlier in June this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the initiation of a new socio-educational survey. He said that, as per the law, it was necessary to conduct a fresh survey.

Prior to this, in October 2024, the Karnataka government had decided to establish a one-person commission to provide advice on implementing internal reservation for scheduled castes. A cabinet decision led to the formation of the commission, headed by a retired High Court judge, which was tasked to review data before making its next decision.

The commission was instructed to submit a report within three months. The decision to set up the commission came against the backdrop of the Supreme Court ruling to grant internal reservation to the Scheduled Castes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)