Hubballi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to freedom of expression while stressing the need to curb misinformation and unethical practices on digital platforms, particularly YouTube. Speaking at the inauguration of the newly launched Karnataka Electronic Media Journalists Association at a private hotel on Gokul Road, Siddaramaiah highlighted the growing concern over YouTube channels engaging in blackmail, sensationalism, and spreading unverified content.

He emphasised that while freedom of expression must exist, it should not be misused to mislead the public or tarnish reputations. The government is reportedly considering issuing licenses for YouTube and other digital media platforms, and implementing legal measures to regulate content and prevent the proliferation of fake news.

Journalists Must Verify Facts Before Reporting

Siddaramaiah advised journalists not to report based on speculation or unverified information.

"When reporting, you must understand the truth of the matter, verify the source, and present the real facts to the people. In this way, you must maintain the trust the public has in the media," he said. He reiterated that ethical reporting is vital to preserve credibility and public confidence in journalism.

YouTube Channels Demanded To Be Licensed

The Karnataka Electronic Media Journalists Association raised concerns over YouTube channels engaging in blackmail and low-level content practices. Siddaramaiah acknowledged the demand for mandatory licensing of YouTube channels to curb these invasive practices. He assured that the government will examine the proposal and take appropriate steps to regulate digital content, aiming to balance freedom of expression with accountability.

Government Facilities For Media Professionals

The Chief Minister also highlighted several initiatives for journalists, including providing passes for taluk-level reporters, Arogya Sanjeevini benefits, and pensions for retired journalists. During the event, smart cards for accident insurance were symbolically distributed to electronic media journalists, and the association's official logo was unveiled.