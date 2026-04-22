Karnataka has tightened trekking rules in Chikkamagaluru with mandatory online registration and app-based tracking. New SOPs include guides, safety gear, and strict environmental norms. The move aims to prevent accidents and improve tourist safety.

In a major move aimed at enhancing tourist safety and preventing accidents, the Forest Department has introduced stricter regulations for trekking activities across Chikkamagaluru. The decision follows a series of serious incidents, including the recent tragic death of a girl from Kerala in the Manikyadhara area and the widely discussed Sharanya case in Kodagu. Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has personally directed officials to implement these changes. The new system, designed to ensure better monitoring and accountability, is expected to be fully operational within the next three to four weeks.

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Going Digital: Mandatory Registration And Tracking

Under the new guidelines, all trekkers must register online through the ‘Aranya Vihara’ portal before undertaking any trek. In addition, every trekker must install the ‘Pathadarshaka’ mobile application. The Forest Department will use this platform to track trekking activities in real time. The system also includes provisions to blacklist individuals who violate the rules, thereby restricting them from participating in future treks.

Guides Mandatory And Improved Trail Infrastructure

As per the revised rules, each group of ten trekkers must be accompanied by one authorised guide. These guides are required to report their group’s status to the base camp every 30 minutes using walkie-talkies, enabling a swift response in case of emergencies.

To improve navigation and safety, trekking routes will be upgraded with clear signboards placed at intervals of 200 metres. Additionally, rest points will be developed every 2 kilometres along the trails to reduce fatigue and minimise the chances of trekkers getting lost.

Strict Safety And Environmental Regulations

The department has imposed a complete ban on carrying fire-inducing items such as lighters, cigarettes, and firecrackers within forest areas. Playing loud music is also strictly prohibited to preserve the natural environment and prevent disturbances to wildlife.

For added safety, each trekker will be issued a whistle to use in case of separation from the group. Wearing brightly coloured jackets has been made mandatory to ensure visibility. Trekkers must also disclose any pre-existing health conditions to their guide before beginning the trek.

Accountability For Officials And Staff

The Forest Department has emphasised that responsibility extends beyond tourists. Officials and staff members will also be held accountable for the strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Any negligence or failure to enforce the rules will attract disciplinary action.

Towards Safer And More Organised Trekking

With these comprehensive measures, trekking in Chikkamagaluru is expected to become significantly safer and more organised. The initiative reflects a balanced approach to safeguarding tourists while preserving the ecological integrity of the region.