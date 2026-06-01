Who Beat DK Shivakumar in Wealth? Meet India’s Richest Woman MLA
D.K. Shivakumar is all set to become Karnataka's new CM and the richest one in India. But believe it or not, he's only the third richest MLA in the country.
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Countdown to the top job!
The countdown has begun for D.K. Shivakumar's big day. On June 3rd, his long-cherished dream of leading Karnataka will finally come true.
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India's No. 1 richest CM
D.K. Shivakumar is set to become India's richest Chief Minister. He has declared movable assets worth ₹1,140 crore and immovable assets of ₹273 crore, with liabilities of ₹265 crore.
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DK Shivakumar is third richest MLA
But here's a fun fact. While he's the richest CM, two other MLAs have more wealth. This puts D.K. Shivakumar in the third spot among all MLAs in India.
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Who are number 1 and 2?
So who are number one and two? Tamil Nadu's AIADMK MLA Leema Rose Martin is at the top. She was elected from the Lalgudi constituency in 2026 and declared family assets of ₹5,863 crore. Maharashtra's BJP MLA Parag Shah is second, with total assets of ₹3383.06 crore.
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DK Shivakumar's car
According to his election affidavit, D.K. Shivakumar has only one car registered in his name. It's not a fancy Benz or Audi, but an old Toyota Qualis he bought back in 2002, about 24 years ago.
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A car full of memories
In India, you can't drive a car on public roads for more than 15 years. So, Shivakumar probably doesn't use this car anymore. But he still keeps his first car in his garage, taking great care of it because of its sentimental value.
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