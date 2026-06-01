Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second consecutive IPL title in 2026, defeating the Gujarat Titans thanks to Virat Kohli's unbeaten 75. As fans celebrated across Karnataka, a viral video from Mysore showed a supporter's wild dance in front of a policeman ending abruptly after he was struck with a baton.

The whole of Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Mysore, couldn’t contain its joy and excitement after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their maiden IPL triumph following a five-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans in the high-stakes 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

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RCB became just the third team, after the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, to successfully defend their IPL title in the history of the tournament. The Rajat Patidar-led side entered the high-stakes final with a weight of expectation but displayed championship poise, dismantling the Gujarat Titans' bowling lineup in a clinical chase.

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 75-run knock and a vital cameo from Tim David in the middle-order proved instrumental in chasing down the target, cementing the team's legacy as a dominant force in the league.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Final: Virat Kohli's masterclass guides RCB to second straight title

RCB Fan’s Victory Dance Goes Wrong

As the RCB fans across Karnataka erupted in spontaneous celebrations, one particular moment from the streets of Mysore captured the raw, unfiltered passion of the fanbase. The RCB supporters’ joy and excitement often go beyond the boundaries of the stadium, and in this instance, it spilled onto the main thoroughfares of the city.

As traffic came to a halt, this particular fan, consumed by the magnitude of back-to-back championships, decided the middle of the road was the perfect stage for his performance. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a shirtless RCB supporter was spotted dancing with wild abandon in front of a policeman, who was on duty to control the crowd.

Though the policeman ignored the initial disruption, he eventually lunged forward and struck the dancing fan with his baton, causing the boy to instantly abandon his performance and scramble away into the crowd.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s back-to-back IPL triumphs send the entire state of Karnataka into a state of pure, unbridled euphoria as the city celebrates a historic chapter in its sporting journey. RCB fans continue to paint the streets in the franchise's signature red and gold, proving that for this passionate community, the party is only just beginning.

RCB Joins Elite Clubs with IPL Title Defence Success

By successfully defending their maiden IPL triumph, which they won in the last IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have joined an exclusive club of teams to secure consecutive IPL titles. RCB became just the second team after the Chennai Super Kings (2010 and 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019 and 2020) to successfully defend their IPL triumphs. They also became the fourth team after CSK, MI, and Kolkata Knight Riders to win multiple IPL titles.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar joined MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only captains to have led their teams to consecutive IPL trophy victories, cementing his place in the pantheon of the league's greatest leaders. Also, Patidar achieved a unique record of becoming the fastest captain to lead their team to IPL glory within his first two full seasons of captaincy.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the third team, after Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, to win two IPL finals at the same venue, achieving this feat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Last but not least, Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer etched their names into the record books by crafting the fastest team fifty in an IPL final, reaching the milestone in just 3.3 overs. This blistering start eclipsed the previous record of 4 overs set by the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 final.

Also Read: IPL 2026 final moved: Injustice to Bengaluru, says DK Shivakumar