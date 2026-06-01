A frustrated man in Bengaluru, traveling with his pregnant wife, protested by sitting in the middle of Old Airport Road after traffic was halted for the Karnataka Governor's motorcade. His protest, citing concerns over a potential medical emergency, was captured on video and went viral.

A frustrated resident of Bengaluru, stuck in traffic while traveling with his pregnant wife, chose to protest in a Gandhian manner after being held up on Old Airport Road to make way for the motorcade of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. He defied the traffic limits by sitting in the middle of the road, stating that his wife was pregnant and voicing worries about how to handle a medical issue during the extended road closure.

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The incident, which happened on Sunday, caused a great deal of public indignation and started a discussion on social media about how VIP culture affects Bengaluru's already packed streets.

In order to accommodate the governor's motorcade, the Bengaluru Traffic Police stopped all traffic on Old Airport Road for thirty minutes. Due to the abrupt shutdown, hundreds of commuters were stuck in traffic in an area that was already prone to delays from ongoing subway work.

A distraught driver is seen leaving his car and sitting on the road in front of the cops in a widely circulated video. He stayed still, making passionate gestures to convey that his pregnant wife was in the car and need emergency medical attention. "Sir, my wife is pregnant," the man was heard shouting at the traffic cops, questioning the priority given to high-profile dignitaries over a medical emergency.

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The clip of the man protesting against the cop quickly went viral online when bystanders and other cars captured the confrontation on their phones. This led to a strong outcry from social media users. Online indignation after the event erupted, with some questioning the responsibility of officials who plan VIP movements on small routes already impeded by construction without following the required emergency procedures.