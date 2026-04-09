Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre directs SOP guidelines for trekking. A tracking app and mandatory group insurance will ensure real-time monitoring and safety for trekkers after recent missing cases in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru.

The Karnataka government is stepping up efforts to improve the safety of trekkers across the state following a series of recent incidents in which individuals went missing in forested regions. Concerned by these developments, Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has directed officials to formulate a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure to ensure safer trekking practices and prevent such incidents in the future. The initiative aims to strengthen monitoring systems, enhance accountability, and leverage technology for faster response during emergencies.

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Trekkers Go Missing in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru

The decision comes in the wake of alarming incidents reported from key trekking destinations. Recently, a woman from Kerala, identified as Sharanya, went missing for three days while trekking on Tadiandamol mountain in Kodagu district, triggering panic and a large-scale search operation. In another case, a minor girl went missing in the Chandradrona mountain range in Chikkamagaluru district.

Highlighting the seriousness of these incidents, the minister emphasised the urgent need for preventive measures to ensure the safety of trekkers.

SOP to Be Introduced for Trekking Activities

Following these incidents, the minister issued written instructions to the Chief Wildlife Warden to prepare a clear and strict Standard Operating Procedure for trekking activities. The SOP is expected to outline standard safety guidelines, regulate trekking routes, and ensure better coordination among officials and rescue teams.

Tracking App Planned for Real-Time Monitoring

Emphasising the role of technology, the minister has proposed expanding the Forest Department’s existing e-Patrolling system. He has also directed officials to develop a dedicated tracking application for trekkers, similar to the M-STrIPES system currently used in tiger reserves.

The proposed app will be temporarily installed on trekkers’ mobile phones during their trek. This will enable authorities to track their location in real time, significantly improving search and rescue operations in case of emergencies. Officials have been instructed to expedite the development of this system.

Insurance and Guide Accountability to Be Strengthened

In addition to technological measures, the government plans to make group insurance mandatory for all trekkers, providing financial protection in case of accidents or mishaps.

The accountability of nature guides will also be enhanced. Guides leading trekking groups will be equipped with wireless communication devices to stay in constant contact with the Forest Department and rescue teams. Their roles and responsibilities will be clearly defined to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols and minimise risks caused by negligence.

A Wake-Up Call for Safer Trekking

The recent incidents have served as a wake-up call for authorities. By combining stricter regulations with advanced technology and improved coordination, the government aims to make trekking a safer and more regulated activity across Karnataka. Once implemented, these measures are expected to significantly reduce the chances of such incidents in the future.