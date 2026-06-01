Bengaluru entrepreneur Mehul Mohan, 27, has moved to Dubai indefinitely, citing burnout and frustration with India's system rather than financial reasons. The founder of the recently acquired startup Fermion announced his decision on social media, sparking a debate about the challenges for entrepreneurs in India.

A 27-year-old entrepreneur from Bengaluru has sparked a major discussion on social media after announcing that he has relocated to Dubai indefinitely, citing frustration with the system in India. The founder, Mehul Mohan, shared the update in a post on X, where he revealed that he had left Bengaluru earlier this week and plans to make Dubai his new home.

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Mehul, founder of the recently acquired startup Fermion, chose not to disclose every reason behind his decision but hinted that burnout played a significant role. In his viral post, he wrote, “Earlier this week, I left Bangalore/India, moved to Dubai indefinitely. I can add reasons but I will skip because internet loves to lose nuance.”

Check the viral post here:

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Addressing assumptions that the move was motivated by money or tax benefits, the entrepreneur clarified that finances were not the driving factor. He stated, “This was most definitely not a financial decision... but rather, let’s just say, I’m a little teeny bit completely burned out with our system back in India, among other things.”

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His remarks quickly gained attention online, with many users debating whether India’s startup ecosystem adequately supports young entrepreneurs. Some agreed with his frustration, pointing to regulatory hurdles, bureaucracy and work-related stress, while others argued that challenges exist in every country and that India still offers immense opportunities for founders.

According to reports, Mehul recently exited Fermion after the startup was acquired by Chennai-based software company Testpress for an undisclosed amount. Speaking about the transition, he said he planned to take some time off before deciding on his next venture. He described the acquisition as “a clean exit from my side.”

The entrepreneur also revealed that he had explored the possibility of moving to the United States before ultimately choosing Dubai. In his post, he said, “Dubai, UAE is what I hope would be my new home.” He added that he currently holds a resident visa and hopes to secure a Golden Visa in the future.

The viral post has reignited broader conversations about founder burnout, quality of life, ease of doing business and the growing number of Indian entrepreneurs exploring opportunities abroad. As reactions continue pouring in online, Mehul Mohan’s decision has become the latest flashpoint in an ongoing debate about what it takes to build and sustain startups in India.

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