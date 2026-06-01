Kudremukh Trekking Reopens from June 1, Advance Booking Mandatory
Trekking activities in Kudremukh, Gangadikal, Netravati and Kurinjal hills have resumed from June 1 under the Kudremukh Wildlife Division.Visitors must book online through Aranya Vihar, while new safety measures and trained guides have been deployed.
Trekking Reopens in Kudremukh Wildlife Division from June 1
Good news for trekking enthusiasts who have been eagerly waiting to explore the scenic beauty of the Western Ghats. The Forest Department has officially granted permission for trekking in Kudremukh, Gangadikal, Netravati and Kurinjal hills, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Kudremukh Wildlife Division, from June 1.
The decision is expected to delight nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts, providing them with an opportunity to once again experience the region’s lush greenery, rich biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes.
Advance Booking Mandatory for Trekkers
According to a Forest Department announcement, visitors wishing to trek to these four major destinations must make advance bookings through the ‘Aranya Vihar’ website.
Trekking activities will be conducted in accordance with the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) introduced by the state government.
The guidelines place a strong emphasis on environmental conservation and the safety of trekkers, ensuring a safe, responsible and sustainable trekking experience in the region.
300 Local Guides Receive Special Safety Training
Kudremukh Wildlife Division DFO Shuvaram Babu said that special training has been provided to 300 local guides to ensure the safety of trekkers.
The guides have been equipped with essential safety gear, including walkie-talkies, first-aid kits and safety jackets. In addition, a dedicated system has been put in place to provide immediate assistance in the event of emergencies, ensuring a safer trekking experience for visitors.
Forest Department Urges Trekkers to Follow Safety Guidelines
To minimise the risk of trekkers losing their way, the Forest Department has installed signboards and directional markers along the trekking routes. Handbooks containing route and location information have also been made available to assist visitors.
The department has urged trekkers to strictly follow all rules and safety guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable trekking experience while protecting the region’s fragile ecosystem.
Monsoon Beauty Draws Tourists to Kudremukh Hills
The department stated that additional hills in the Kudremukh region are likely to be opened to the public after June 15, along with other major trekking destinations.
With the onset of the monsoon, the hills of the Kudremukh region have turned lush green and are already attracting large numbers of visitors.
The resumption of trekking activities has further boosted enthusiasm among nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts eager to explore the scenic landscapes of the Western Ghats.
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