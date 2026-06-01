Good news for trekking enthusiasts who have been eagerly waiting to explore the scenic beauty of the Western Ghats. The Forest Department has officially granted permission for trekking in Kudremukh, Gangadikal, Netravati and Kurinjal hills, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Kudremukh Wildlife Division, from June 1.

The decision is expected to delight nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts, providing them with an opportunity to once again experience the region’s lush greenery, rich biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes.