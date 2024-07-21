Karnataka: IMD issues warning for western ghats districts as heavy rainfall expected over next 3 days

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Western Ghats and nearby districts over the next three days. Bangalore will see moderate rain today. Coastal Karnataka and areas like Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Kodagu may experience heavy rain and strong winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 mph. Residents should stay cautious.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for significant rainfall across several districts in the Western Ghats over the next three days. Bengaluru will experience cloudy weather with moderate rain expected by this evening.

Heavy rain is likely to persist throughout the state today, with intense downpours expected in various regions. Varuna, the rain god, is predicted to be particularly active in some areas of the hill country and along the coast.

For the next three days, the region will see heavy rain, with a gradual decrease in rainfall anticipated after this period. A trough of low pressure will continue to hover at sea level along the South Gujarat to North Kerala coast, contributing to the persistent rain.

Coastal Karnataka and the Western Ghats will face heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Areas such as Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shimoga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu are expected to experience heavy rain today and tomorrow. Wind speeds in these regions may reach up to 40-50 mph.

Additionally, districts including Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgiri, and Hassan are also likely to witness heavy rainfall. The State Meteorological Department advises residents to remain cautious and prepare for potential disruptions due to the severe weather conditions.

Latest Videos